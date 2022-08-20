Yamaha R3 And R7 Get Updated With New Colours – India Launch ?

Yamaha R3 used to be sold in India with BS4 engine and couldn’t make the switch over to BS6 emission norms

Yamaha India used to offer big bikes with high-capacity engines before. We used to get a lot of premium and enthusiast motorcycles of various genres and price segments. But now, the most expensive bike Yamaha sells in India is the 150cc YZF-R15M V4. At Rs.1.8 lakh (ex-sh), it is in no way justified for its ridiculous pricing.

We can’t tell you why Yamaha’s big bikes are not on sale in India currently. But what we can tell you is that Yamaha seems to be making a comeback. We understand that since the launch of Royal Enfield 650 twins, 500cc+ segment is kinda one sided owing to their outstanding value. But there is a place for sporty Japs too.

2023 Yamaha R3 & R7 Gets New Colours

Even though Yamaha’s higher-capacity YZF-R bikes are not offered in India, they are in huge demand in North American, European and even South East Asian markets too. Especially the liter-class R1. In America, JDM culture has been evolving at a rapid pace and Japanese motorcycles are gaining popularity too. So, Yamaha has introduced new colours for YZF-R7 and YZF-R3 in America.

Yamaha R3 has been one of the favourites of supersport machine enthusiasts in India. It offered a decent bang for the buck and competed with the Kawasaki Ninja 300 which started this segment, to begin with. After it was discontinued due to stricter emission norms, it was due for a comeback. But that has not happened yet. New R3 India launch is expected by Diwali this year.

In USA, R3 now gets a glossy Phantom Purple colour shade that looks outstanding. Looks wise, new R3 gets an aerodynamic shape and sharp aesthetics, largely inspired by MotoGP YZR-M1. It gets twin LED headlights, a central air duct for instant engine cooling, a compact, yet functional windscreen, RVMs and turn indicators mounted on fairing, a sporty fuel tank, sporty seats and an upswept exhaust. R3 is powered by a 321cc liquid-cooled DOHC twin-cylinder engine that generates 40.4 bhp and 29.4 Nm of torque. It gets a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

New Yamaha R7 Colour

Yamaha R7 is the successor of the mighty and beloved R6. R7 is a little disappointing when directly compared to R6. We say this because the R6 had a screamer of a 4-cylinder engine. It had the perfect ratio of capacity to cylinder count ensuring the best of both touring and also sporty track days. But R7 is just a twin-cylinder and can’t match the outright manic performance of a 4-cylinder.

So, while R7 loses on raw performance, it also loses weight as twin-cylinder engines are generally lighter. For America, Yamaha has added Intensity White colour that is jaw-dropping in terms of appeal. There’s something about white colour that tickles the fancy of buyers. Even BMW charges Rs. 20,000 more for a white-coloured Apache RR 310.

Intensity White also gets red coloured wheels that just add more drama to the machine. Yamaha is expected to bring this R7 to our shores too. But that might happen in 2023. While R3 may launch in India around Diwali. When launched, we hope Yamaha offers these colours at least as an option.