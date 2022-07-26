Yamaha RD350 LC Modified For MS Dhoni – Exhaust Note, Yellow Colour

Yamaha RD350 LC was never launched in India, but quite a few enthusiasts did get it imported here privately

In the news frequently for his automotive collection, former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni is here again with a new trophy in the form of a customized Yamaha RD350 LC. This modification project has been carried out by Blue Smoke Customs, a leading vehicle restoration services provider in Chandigarh.

Talking a bit about Yamaha RD350 LC, the bike was in production from 1980 to 1983. It was a successor to the larger RD400. Due to stricter emission norms and introduction of new technologies and features, Yamaha RD350 LC was replaced with other models such as RZ350, RD350LC II and RD350 YPVS.

Yamaha RD350 LC modified for MS Dhoni

In this customization project, focus is on preserving the soul of the bike, all while giving it a major performance boost. Much of the styling has been retained in its original format, as evident in features like round headlamp, turn indicators and rear view mirrors, twin-pod analogue instrument console, sculpted fuel tank design and rectangular tail lamp.

Seat section has been modified and the saddle used is a customized unit. It is elevated towards the rear, something that compliments the bike’s sporty profile. Take a look at the detailed walkaround as well as listen to the exhaust note of Dhoni’s new Yamaha RD350 LC in the video below.

The bike gets a dual-tone colour theme of yellow and black, which was one of the original colour options offered with the bike. Yellow bits can be seen on the front mudguard, fuel tank, side panels and tail section. Riding ergonomics is fairly comfortable and there’s scope for a slightly committed stance too.

To give it a Dhoni-specific personalization, the bike gets number ‘7’ on top of the fuel tank. This represents Dhoni’s jersey number that was used in both standard as well as club cricket tournaments. While 7 is apparently a lucky number, Dhoni had said that it actually represents his date of birth 7-7 (July 7). The last two digits of his birth year 81 (8-1) is also 7, according to Dhoni.

Yamaha RD350 LC performance boost

Yamaha RD350 LC is powered by a 347cc parallel twin, two-stroke motor that generates 49 bhp of max power. While the engine is the same, performance and handling have been boosted with a range of aftermarket parts and components. The kit includes Uni air filter, JL twin exhausts, NGK spark plug, Zeeltronic Programmable CDI, VForce4 reed valve system by Moto Tassinari, Lectron carburettor, LMC silicone radiator coolant hose and Metmachex aluminium swingarm.

Another key highlight of the modified Yamaha RD350 LC is its throaty exhaust note. It gets even more exciting while accelerating. As seen in the video, the bike has superb acceleration and there’s hardly any match for it on the streets. Exhaust note feels similar to that of legendary RX100, but it’s a lot hardier and louder. The aural experience perfectly complements the bike’s robust profile and powerful performance.

