Yamaha Recalls 3 Lakh Scooters – Fascino 125 and RayZR 125

The biggest ever recall from Yamaha will involve replacement of brake levers at no additional cost to owners

The Japanese motorcycle and scooter juggernaut, Yamaha, has issued its biggest ever recall in Indian operations. One that affects as many as 3 Lakh units manufactured between a time period between January 1st, 2022 and January 4th, 2024. The company has gone into ‘damage control’ mode and has issued a recall.

Biggest Ever Recall From Yamaha

Yamaha India currently sells three scooters in India – Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Aerox 155. Among these three, Fascino and RayZR are based on the same 125cc platform and are on offer with two entirely distinct design and genres.

Two different flavours of the same ice cream, if you may. Apart from sharing the powertrain, both Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooters share most of their components as well. Braking hardware is shared between the two scooters too and has emerged as a potential hazard.

This has turned into the need for a voluntary recall from India Yamaha Motor. Sticking to its quality and safety standards, India Yamaha Motor has issued a voluntary recall that has affected as many as 3 lakh units. Said units have potential issues with their brake lever functions.

Where the operation of said brake levers might not be as per company specifications or get stuck in certain instances. The sample size for this recall is around 3 lakh units. Only the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid manufactured between January 1st 2022 and January 4th 2024 are subjected to this recall.

Details about the recall

Owners of Fascino and RayZR manufactured between the aforementioned time period can go to Yamaha India’s website and navigate towards the “Service” section and click on SC 125 voluntary recall. Here, owners can enter their chassis number to find out if their vehicle is eligible for this recall.

Customers can also head towards their nearest Yamaha authorised service centre as well, to ensure eligibility for recall. If eligible for the recall, the owner will be directed towards further steps. As per this voluntary recall from India Yamaha Motor, the old brake lever will be replaced with a new one at no additional cost to the owner.

Yamaha will also have to make sure a seamless experience is provided at a minimal time penalty for customers. Both Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid come equipped with the same mild hybrid powertrain which claims to be the most fuel economical in their segment. Making them a tempting proposition for prospective buyers.