Yamaha Rental Service Adds E01 Electric Scooter To Its Fleet

Yamaha E01 electric scooter packs an 8.1 kW (10.86 bhp) electric motor which draws juice from a 4.9 kWh fixed Li-ion battery

Japan witnessed the introduction of the Yamaha E01 electric scooter. However, Yamaha is not launching it traditionally. Instead, the company is offering it as a rental service. Late last year, Yamaha introduced an experimental leasing program in Japan. Intention was to collect raw information from participating users for polishing the product.

In May 2023, Yamaha brought E01 electric scooter under its rental service umbrella. E01 is exclusively on rent via Yamaha Bike Rental outlets in Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka Airport. Riders of age 20+ and with a relevant driving license can rent Yamaha E01 electric scooter.

Yamaha E01 electric scooter

E01 has a maxi-scooter-inspired design that looks sharp and modern at the same time. It gets a clear windscreen to aid with wind buffeting. Charging port is on the front fascia, flanked by boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. There are small dual LED headlights below the front apron, lending a unique look.

Yamaha has given the E01 Scooter one of the tidiest tail sections on a maxi-scooter. It also gets LED indicators on the handlebar. Ergonomics of the scooter look very relaxed as expected from a maxi-scooter. But the only fly in the ointment seems to be that this isn’t a step-through scooter and the center spine hinders practicality slightly.

It packs a 4.9 kWh Li-ion battery along with an 8.1 kW (10.86 bhp) mid-mounted brushless DC motor. Yamaha promises 104 km of range from a single charge and bundles an AC portable charger as part of the rental program. This charger takes about 14 hours to top-up the battery from a household socket.

The E01 scooter packs a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity features with navigation readouts, keyless ignition and some more features as standard. Yamaha will also equip it with disc brakes on both sides. These discs are alloy-mounted too. Front gets RSU (Right Side Up) telescopic forks, while rear gets twin shock absorbers.

Will it launch in India?

There is a large 23L under-seat storage too, which will only be useful if users don’t carry the charger along. Yamaha is said to have recorded the learnings from the leasing program last year. With this rental program, the company will procure more data and user behaviour. All in all, Yamaha E01 is likely to launch in markets like Europe in the future.

India launch is likely too as Yamaha showcased two electric scooters to dealers in India, Neo’s and E01. The Japanese brand has even registered trademarks for E01 and EC-05 in India. When? Yamaha India hasn’t revealed their plans regarding this like they have with RX-100. Pricing for Yamaha E01 electric scooter is likely to be in the Rs 2 lakh range upon launch.