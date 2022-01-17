Yamaha RX100 Inspired Cafe Racer Custom Motorcycle By EIMOR

Yamaha Libero has been modified into a neo-retro cafe racer – The styling is inspired by the iconic Yamaha RX100

Back at the start of the twenty-first century, Yamaha introduced a lightweight entry-level motorcycle called Libero in India. After initial success of the commuter, the bike simply faded with a plethora of entry-level motorcycles flushing into the market at that time.

Libero was a bare basic bike that faced rivalry from other models sold by Hero Honda and Bajaj. The bike was finally discontinued in 2010 yet very often we can spot one on roads or in someone’s parking garage. A Hyderabad-based aftermarket workshop has restored an old unit of Libero and transformed it into a beautiful custom-built cafe racer.

Custom Cafe Racer based on Yamaha Libero

Pictures of the fully modified bike have been shared on the Facebook page of Eimor Customs. The owner of this particular motorcycle has sentimental value attached to it since this was his first bike. Hence, folks at Eimor not only revived the motorcycle but also customised it as per the owner’s liking into a beautiful cafe racer.

Though the bike is based on Libero, it looks more like the RX100 after the modification. The entire bike’s appearance has been changed by a plethora of updates made on its skin. For starters, the bike gets a new headlight with a protective grille, along with a pair of aftermarket turn indicators.

Both front and rear fenders have been chopped short whereas the rear also features an aftermarket tyre hugger. Another major highlight is a custom-built single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern and a signature pillion cowl.

Circular bar-end rearview mirrors have been installed on the handlebar which enhances the bike’s retro appeal. The custom-built fuel tank has been wrapped around a beautiful green paint with yellow pinstripes, while side panels have been painted black and grey with yellow pinstripes. Internals and running gears such as wheels, engine casing and exhaust have been completely blacked-out which lends the bike a sporty dual-tone theme.

Eimor has also incorporated a new aftermarket exhaust with a shorter tailpipe and an upswept muffler. This custom cafe racer rides on wire-spoked wheels which are shod with block pattern dual-purpose tyres which might be good enough for a certain level of soft roading. Keeping the retro theme in check, an aftermarket twin-pod analogue instrument console has also been added.

Engine Specs

No tinkering has been made to the engine department. Libero was powered by a 106 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine which was paired with a 4-speed gearbox. This powertrain was used to generate a modest output of 7.7 bhp and 7.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike was considered to be the 4-stroke successor of the 2-stroke Yamaha RX-100. However, it lacked the punch of the 2-stroke motor.