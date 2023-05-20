Yamaha Sales April 2023 – FZ, R15, MT15, RayZR, Fascino, FZ25

Yamaha sales and exports in April 2023 saw the FZ commanding the highest demand both in domestic and export markets

Yamaha Motor India has seen positive YoY growth in domestic markets in April 2023, while their exports were negative. Total sales (domestic + exports) in the past month stood at 69,589 units, down from 70,231 units sold in April 2022. This was due to constraints in terms of exports which fell 38.93 percent to 16,650 units in the past month, from 27,263 units exported in April 2022.

Domestic sales on the other hand improved by 23.21 percent to 52,939 units in April 2023 from 42,968 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales showed improvement. Domestic sales were higher by 21.53 percent from 43,561 units sold in March 2023. Exports also went up 22.76 percent from 13,563 units shipped in March 2023.

Yamaha Domestic sales April 2023

It was the Yamaha FZ that commanded domestic sales in April 2023 with 20,931 units sold, up 26.79 percent YoY from 16,508 units sold in April 2022. MoM sales also ended positively, up 9.63 percent from 19,092 units sold in March 2023. The Yamaha FZ series commands a 39.54 percent share in the company portfolio.

Last month the company also expanded the FZ range with the FZ-S V3 Matte Black re-launched. Yamaha FZ-S V3 Matte Black is priced at Rs. 1,21,400 (ex-showroom). At No. 2 was the R15 with YoY and MoM growth to 11,294 units to command a 21.33 percent share. YoY sales improved by 42.10 percent while MoM sales were higher by 48.98 percent.

Yamaha RayZR has seen good demand in domestic markets with 9,945 units sold last month. This was a72.12 percent YoY growth from 5,778 units sold in April 2022 and 25.35 percent MoM growth from 5,026 units sold in March 2023. This was also the case with Fascino which improved 61.70 percent YoY and 75.68 percent MoM to 9,945 units in April 2023. Sales of Yamaha MT15 dipped 51.57 percent YoY and 27.93 percent MoM to 4,469 units.

Yamaha Exports April 2023

With exports falling 38.93 percent YoY, the company saw de-growth across most models in its lineup except for the Saluto and MT15. Yamaha FZ was the most exported model with 4,636 units sold last month, down 67.10 percent from 14,092 units exported in April 2022. MoM sales were up 23.76 percent from 3,746 units shipped in March 2023.

Saluto RX added 3,364 units to total exports last month, a MoM growth of 85.65 percent from 1,812 units exported in March 2023. Saluto sales also increased by 288.94 percent to 3,306 units in April 2023 from 850 units exported in April 2022 while MoM sales dipped 2.76 percent from 3,400 units sold in March 2023.

Yamaha MT15 exports also improved YoY and MoM by 124.67 percent and 8.71 percent respectively to 1,348 units while the export list also included FZ25 (1,042 units), R15 (626 units), SZ (620 units) and Fascino (30 units).