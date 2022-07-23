Yamaha Sales Breakup June 2022 – FZ, R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha Motor India domestic sales increased YoY and MoM while Exports dipped YoY

Yamaha Motor India has reported a growth in domestic sales in June 2022. Sales increased 111.89 percent on a YoY basis to 52,099 units in the past month, up from 24,588 units sold in June 2021. MoM domestic sales also saw a 16.02 percent growth from 44,907 units sold in May 2022.

Yamaha Motor India reported total sales (domestic+exports) of 78,227 units in June 2022, a volume growth of 25,842 units and YoY growth of 49.33 percent. MoM sales (domestic +exports) were up 14.23 percent from 68,481 units sold in May 2022 leading to a 9,746 unit volume growth.

Yamaha Sales Breakup June 2022

Yamaha FZ topped the domestic sales lists with 19,305 units sold in June 2022. This was a 74.17 percent YoY growth over 11,084 units sold in June 2021 leading to an 8,221 unit volume growth and a 37.05 percent share. MoM sales also saw a 28.12 percent growth from 15,068 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage was at 33.55. This was the only model in the company lineup to post sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Yamaha R15 sales in domestic markets increased 65.94 percent YoY and 16.99 percent MoM to 8,330 units. There were 5,020 units sold in June 2021 and 7,170 units sold in May 2022. It was closely followed by the Ray ZR of which 8,091 units were sold in the past month, up 262.99 percent increase over 2,229 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped by 8.52 percent from 8,845 units sold in May 2022.

There was also the Fascino (7,915 units), MT15 (7,785 units) andFZ25 (673 units) sold in June 2022 each of which posted a YoY growth. MoM sales dipped only for the FZ25 by 4.67 percent from 706 units sold in May 2022.

Yamaha Exports Breakup June 2022

Exports of Yamaha Motor India dipped by 6 percent YoY to 26,128 units from 27,797 units exported in June 2021. MoM exports increased 10.83 percent over 23,574 units shipped in May 2022. In global markets too, it was the FZ that commanded the most attention despite a YoY de-growth. Sales stood at 9,954 units in June 2022, down 15.50 percent over 11,780 units sold in June 2021. With a 38.10 percent share. MoM sales on the other hand improved by 10.09 percent from 9,042 units sold in May 2022 when share percentage stood at 38.36.

Yamaha YD125 which is exclusively for exports saw a 233.33 percent YoY growth and 57.89 percent MoM increase to 4,500 units. There were 1,350 units exported in June 2021 and 2,850 units shipped in May 2022. Share percentage also improved from 12.03 to 17.22 percent MoM.

Yamaha Ray ZR and Crux followed with 3,322 units and 2,772 units sold respectively in June 2022. Both YoY sales dipped marginally for the Ray ZR by 0.78 percent while Curx sales increased 64.02 percent MoM sales increased 22.13 percent and 27.98 percent respectively.

FZ25 (1,556 units) posted a YoY and MoM de-growth of 36.28 percent and 34.35 percent while Saluto (1,342 units) exports improved 45.87 percent YoY and 57.51 percent MoM. There were also 1,008 units of Yamaha SZ, 868 units of R15, 322 units of MT15 and 316 units of Saluto RX exported in June 2022 along with 168 units of Alpha.