Yamaha Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – R15, MT15, Fascino, FZS, RayZR, FZ25

While domestic sales have registered negative growth, Yamaha exports have made double-digit gain in November 2021

Yamaha domestic sales have slumped -26.12% YoY in November 2021. A total of 39,309 units were sold in the month, as compared to 53,208 units in November last year. Only R15 has posted positive YoY growth in November. Yamaha MoM growth is also negative at -31.72%, as compared to 57,573 units sold in October 2021.

Yamaha has done much better in overseas markets, with exports registering YoY gain of 28.78%. A total of 19,361 units were exported in November 2021, as compared to 15,034 units in November last year. However, MoM export growth is down by -20.08%, as compared to 24,225 units exported in October 2021.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Nov 2021 – RayZR leads

RayZR is Yamaha’s top selling product in November with sales of 12,344 units. YoY growth is down by -18.99%, as compared to 15,238 units sold in November last year. Share in sales is at 31.40%. MoM growth is down by -9.24%, as compared to 13,601 units sold in October 2021.

Earlier this year in September, Yamaha had launched new RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi. One of the key updates was a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system. R15 is second with sales of 8,392 units in November. YoY growth has improved by 43.50%, as compared to 5,848 units sold in November last year. Share in sales is at 21.35%. R15 MoM growth is -18.09%, as compared to 10,246 units sold in October 2021.

Yamaha had launched new generation R15 in September. A number of updates were introduced including cosmetic enhancements, USD forks in golden finish, and Bluetooth-based Y-Connect connectivity platform.

At number three is Fascino with sales of 8,208 units in November. YoY growth is down by -25.33%, as compared to 10,992 units sold in November last year. Share in sales is at 20.88%. Fascino MoM growth is down by -39.14%, as compared to 13,487 units sold in October 2021. Earlier this year in July, Yamaha had launched updated Fascino 125 FI. One of the key updates was Bluetooth based connectivity features.

Other bikes in the list are FZ (7,624 units), MT15 (2,727) and FZ25 (14). YoY and MoM growth numbers are negative for all these three bikes. In percentage terms, FZ25 has max YoY de-growth at -95.05%.

Yamaha exports November 2021 – FZ tops the list

FZ exports are at 9,426 units in November. YoY growth is 16.36%, as compared to 8,101 units exported in November last year. Percentage share in exports is at 48.69%. MoM export growth is down -11.10%, as compared to 10,603 units exported in October 2021.

At number two is RayZR with exports of 3,709 units in November. YoY growth is 91.28%, as compared to 1,939 units exported in November last year. Share in exports is at 19.16%. RayZR MoM growth is down by -1.51%, as compared to 3,766 units exported in October 2021.

Crux is third with exports of 2,628 units in November. YoY growth is 48.81%, as compared to 1,766 units exported in November last year. Share in exports is at 13.57%. Crux MoM growth is 12.98%, as compared to 2,326 units exported in October 2021.

Other bikes in the list are SZ (1,336 units), R15 (692), YD125 (600), Saluto (500), FZ25 (220), Alpha (168), MT15 (81), Fascino (1) and Saluto RX (0). Ones with positive YoY growth are SZ, R15 and Alpha. R15 has highest YoY export growth in percentage terms.