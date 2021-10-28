Yamaha Sales Breakup Sep 2021 – R15, MT15, Fascino, FZ, RayZR, Aerox 155

Yamaha found its RayZR a top seller in domestic markets while the FZ found most buyers globally

Yamaha Motor India sales results for September 2021 are now revealed. The company has suffered de-growth both in terms of YoY and MoM sales. Last month, the company had introduced the new Aerox 155 scooter at Rs 1.29 lakh along with an updated version of 155 cc bike YZF-R15 which came in at a starting price of Rs 1.67 lakh.

Yamaha Sales Sep 2021 – Domestic market

Domestic sales and exports suffered a de-growth in a YoY and MoM basis. Domestic sales dipped 19.46 percent to 50,783 units in September 2021, down from 63,052 units sold in the same month of the previous year. MoM sales dipped 6.03 percent as against 54,042 units sold in August 2021.

Topping domestic sales charts was the Ray ZR of which the company sold 16,121 units last month, down 17.50 percent over 19,540 units sold in September 2020. Ray ZR currently commands a 31.74 percent share, up from 29.73 percent share held in August 2021 when sales had stood at 16,064 units.

At No. 2, Yamaha Fascino saw better demand in the past month with 14,244 units sold, up 4.43 percent over 13,640 units sold in September 2020. However, MoM sales ended with a 21.03 percent de-growth over 18,037 units sold in August 2020. Yamaha Fascino rivals the likes of Honda Activa 125 and Suzuki Access 125.

Of the R15, Yamaha noted overwhelming demand with a 151.11 percent YoY increase to 11,792 units in September 2021, up from 4,696 units sold in September 2020. Sales also increased on a MoM basis, up 22.96 percent over 9,590 units sold in August 2021. Yamaha is expected to increase prices of R15 from 1st Nov 2021.

Domestic sales of the FZ dipped 77.46 percent in September 2021 to 4,550 units, down from 20,184 units sold in September 202. This was also a 40.19 percent de-growth over 7,608 units sold in August 2021.

Lower down the list was the Yamaha MT15 and FZ25. Sales of the MT15 dipped 39.51 percent on a YoY basis to 2,514 units while MoM sales grew 43.49 percent over 1,752 units sold in August 2021. Of the FZ25, the company experienced an 86.84 percent YoY growth to 1,562 units, up from 836 units sold in September 2020. MoM sales also increased 57.62 percent over 991 units sold in August 2021.

Yamaha Exports Sep 2021

Yamaha suffered a setback in terms of exports in September 2021. YoY exports dipped 20.04 percent to 18,257 units, down from 22,833 units shipped in September 2020. MoM exports also fell 20.50 percent over 22,965 units shipped in August 2021.

Leading the export list was Yamaha FZ of which the company shipped 6,570 units in the past month, down 27.18 percent over 9,022 units shipped in September 2020. MoM shipments also dipped 27.87 percent over 9,108 units of August 2021. The FZ range was expanded earlier this year with debut of the FZ-X neo-retro themed roadster

Exports of the Ray ZR also dipped 57.82 percent YoY and 46.30 percent MoM while the FZ25 posted better numbers. FZ25 exports increased 136.81 percent YoY to 2,226 units, up from 940 units in September 2020 and also saw a 132.36 percent MoM growth over 958 units shipped in August 2021.

Exports of the Crux, SZ, Saluto and R15 also saw significant growth in a YoY basis. However, on a MoM basis, the Crux, SZ and R15 posted de-growth but the Saluto noted a 75.35 percent growth to 996 units, up from 568 units shipped in August 2021. MT15 exports were down to 1 unit in the past month as against 280 units shipped in September 2020 and 240 units shipped in August 2021. Yamaha is expected to launch updated MT15 with new features like Bluetooth, dual ABS etc, in the coming months.