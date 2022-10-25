Yamaha Sales Breakup Sep 2022 – R15, MT15, FZ, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha Domestic sales stood at 56,939 units and exports stood at 25,185 units with YoY growth and a drop in sales MoM in both areas

When Yamaha’s domestic and exports are analysed, we see good growth YoY. The same can’t be said when we look at its sales MoM. Kicking things off with FZ, which is Yamaha’s highest-selling motorcycle lineup in India. It sold 20,453 units in September 2022 over just 4,550 units sold in the same time last year.

With a volume gain of 15,903 units, FZ registered an astonishing 349% YoY growth and 5.05% growth MoM with a volume gain of 984 units over 19,469 units sold the month before. FZ commands a 35.92% share in its total domestic sales. Next, we have Fascino with 10,348 units sold in India and saw a drop of 27.35% YoY and 13.09% growth MoM.

Fascino has 18.17% domestic market share. Despite premium pricing, R15 sold 9,550 units and fell in the red completely with a drop of 19.01% YoY and a drop of 2.49% MoM. Yamaha’s sporty scooter, Ray ZR also follows R15’s path and falls in the red completely. Ray ZR sales almost halved YoY with 8,143 units sold in September 2022 over 16,121 units sold previous year.

Yamaha Sales Breakup Sep 2022

MT15 managed to sell 8,102 units and registered 222.28% YoY growth over 2,514 units sold last year. MoM sales dropped by 14.51%. Lastly, we have FZ25 which only sold 343 units last month and saw a 78.04% YoY drop and a 46.82% drop MoM.

Yamaha’s exports fare slightly better YoY when compared to domestic sales. FZ leads the exports just like it did with domestic sales. With 10,103 units shipped, FZ witnessed 52.40% YoY growth and a 24.86% drop MoM. FZ constitutes 39.76% of total Yamaha exports which used to be 48.05% in August 2022.

Crux managed to ship 3,408 units, which saw an 88.91% YoY growth with 1,604 units gained in volume YoY. Even in MoM analysis, Crux shows positive growth of 59.25% and gained 1,268 units in volume. Ray ZR and YD125 shipped 3,349 units and 3,300 units respectively and registered a positive growth of 20.82% and 120% YoY and lost 22.99% and 15.38% MoM.

Exports Dropped MoM

SZ used to be on offer here in India. Now, it is only shipped to global markets. Yamaha shipped 1,912 SZs in September 2022 over 1,368 units shipped last year and saw 39.77% YoY growth with volume growth of 544 units. With 1,816 units shipped in August 2022, SZ saw 5.29% MoM growth. FZ25 fell into the red in both YoY and MoM analysis.

R15 and Saluto shipped 1,074 units and 600 units respectively. While R15 registered 103.41% YoY growth and a drop of 41.05% MoM, Saluto fell completely into the red with a 39.76% drop YoY and a 32.13% MoM drop. MT15 shows very interesting results. With just 1 unit shipped in September 2021 and 232 units shipped last month, MT15 saw 23,100% YoY growth and with 80 units shipped in August 2022, Mt15 saw 190% MoM growth.

Fascino only shipped 1 unit this month as opposed to 390 units the month before, registering a 99.74% MoM drop. Saluto RX and Alpha shipped zero units. Total Domestic sales stood at 56,939 units and exports stood at 25,185 units with YoY growth and a drop in sales MoM in both areas.