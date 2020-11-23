Yamaha Sales, Exports Break Up Oct 2020 – FZ, Ray, Fascino, R15, FZ25

Yamaha reported a 30.83 percent increase in domestic sales for October to 60,176 units

Riding out of the COVID-19 crisis of the past several months, the two wheeler segment in India is on the road to recovery. Two wheeler industry in India reported encouraging sales numbers for the month of October 2020. There were a number of reasons for this substantial increase in demand.

Primarily it was the festive season that saw more sales coupled with discounts and benefits introduced by most automakers to draw in more customers into showrooms during this auspicious month. The need for personal mobility also saw improved sales numbers along with continued government policy support.

Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India reported a notable increase in domestic sales even as exports suffered de-growth. Domestic sales increased to 60,176 units in the past month up from 45,995 units sold in Oct 19.

Yamaha FZ rules domestic sales charts

Yamaha FZ was a best seller in both domestic and global markets along with the Ray scooter also adding good numbers. Domestic sales of the Yamaha FZ stood at 20,164 units, up 34.07 percent as against 15,040 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Ray scooter sales in the country surged 83.65 percent to 15,748 units while the Fascino also noted outstanding demand with 13,360 units sold.

Even as the company is enjoying good sales for the FZ series, prices have just been increased for the FZ, and FZS, Fascino and RayZR. The Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI are now costlier by Rs.1,000 with the two models now retailing at Rs.1.02 lakhs and Rs.1.04 lakhs respectively. In domestic market, the R15 and MT15 also noted increased sales while Yamaha Saluto RX, Saluto 125, SZ-RR V2.0, FZ25, Fazer 25 and R3 are no longer on sale in India.

Exports dip 12.72 percent

The Yamaha FZ and Ray commanded a major part of exports. FZ exports stood at 10,166 units in Oct 20 while 5,338 units of the Ray scooter made their way to global markets in the past month, up 24 percent over 4,305 units exported in the same month of the previous year.

Increased exports were also seen in the case of the Saluto RX which has been discontinued in domestic market. The Saluto RX exports stood at 2,140 units posting positive growth while the Saluto, which has also been discontinued in India, suffered a de-growth where exports were concerned, with 1,800 units exported, down 56.31 percent as against 4,120 units exported in Oct 19. Yamaha FZ25, SZ, Fascino, R15, MT15 and Alpha also added some numbers in terms of exports.

Recent Updates from Yamaha

Yamaha has announced a new Colour Customization program for MT15. This campaign was introduced following the recently introduced ICE Fluo-Vermillion colour in MT 15 which has found increased demand among buyers. The campaign is titled “Customize your Warrior”. The Yamaha MT15 will be available in a choice of 14 colours out of which 3 are existing colours.

The balance 11 new colour options will be available to buyers as an option and orders can be placed on the India Yamaha Motor website; with deliveries set to commence from January 2021. There Yamaha MT15 is priced at Rs.1,43,900 and is powered by a 155cc fuel injected engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system and comes in with A&S clutch and single channel ABS.