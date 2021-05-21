Yamaha Sales, Exports Breakup April 2021 – FZ, RayZR, R15, MT15, Fascino

Yamaha has registered MoM de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports in April 21

A total of 37,318 units were sold in domestic markets in April 21, down 19.30 percent as against 46,241 units sold in March 21. Exports on the other hand dipped 35.23 percent with shipments to the tune of 21,558 units in April 21, as against 33,284 units shipped in March 21.

As with every other automaker in India, the adverse impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic affected sales badly, and Yamaha Motor India was no exception. Other two wheeler makers such as Hero, Bajaj, Suzuki TVS, and Royal Enfield were able to limit the impact of the pandemic by capitalizing on exports but that was not the case for Yamaha that noted de-growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports.

Yamaha Domestic Sales April 21

Taking domestic sales into account, wherein each model in the company lineup posted de-growth, the company saw its FZ motorcycle in the lead. Sales for April 21 stood at 12,298 units and was the only model to record sales past the 10,000 unit mark. March sales had stood at 16,563 units relating to a MoM de-growth of 25.75 percent.

Yamaha is in the process of expanding its FZ range with a new FZ-X model. This neo retro styled model is positioned as an entry level retro motorcycle, with launch set for the coming months.

At No.3 was the Yamaha R15 with domestic sales at 6,022 units, down 13.82 percent over 6,988 units sold in March 21. Last month, Yamaha launched the R15 V3 with a new paint scheme for the Indian market and it is now presented in four colours of Metallic Red, Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Dark Knight.

Lower down the order was the Yamaha MT15 at No.4 with sales of 5,692 units, down from 6,472 units sold in March 21 while it was closely followed by the Fascino, of which 5,612 units were sold in April 21, a MoM de-growth of 27.34 percent as against 7,724 units sold in March 21. Of the FZ25 bike, only 182 units were sold in domestic markets.

Yamaha Exports April 21

Shipments to global markets also suffered in terms of MoM figures. Like in domestic markets, the Yamaha FZ and RayZR also found top spots on the export list though both suffered de-growth. FZ exports dipped 43.55 percent MoM to 7,376 units while RayZR exports fell 12.77 percent to 4,796 units.

Yamaha SZ and Saluto found more preference in global markets with the Saluto reporting significant growth of 603.85 percent to 1,830 units in April 21, a steep increase over 20 units shipped in March 21.

Yamaha Cruz, FZ-25, Saluto RX and R15 each suffered lower MoM exports while Yamaha MT15 and Fascino again posted positive export figures. MT15 exports increased from 240 units to 280 units MoM while Fascino saw a 48.15 percent increase to 120 units in April 21 as against 81 units exported in March 21.

Apart from making a global reveal for the YZF-R7, Yamaha has also revealed the 2022 Zuma 125 off-road scooter with feature and mechanical updates, but exclusively for global markets with launch in India not on the cards.