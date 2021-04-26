Yamaha Sales, Exports Breakup March 2021 – FZ, RayZR, Fascino, R15, MT15

Yamaha has registered positive YoY growth in both domestic market and exports

A total of 46,241 units were sold in March 2021, which is YoY growth of 7.20%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 43,136 units. Export numbers are even better in percentage terms. A total of 33,678 units were exported in March 2021, which is YoY growth of 72.59%. Exports in March last year stood at 19,513 units.

Yamaha domestic sales March 2021 – FZ leads

Yamaha motorcycles have emerged as popular options in entry-level performance biking segment. Leading the pack in March is FZ with sales of 16,563 units. YoY growth is 65.56%, as compared to 10,004 units sold in March last year. FZ share in sales is 35.82%.

Yamaha will soon be expanding the FZ range with a new motorcycle named FZ-X. It will be positioned as an entry-level retro styled motorcycle, cheaper than the existing breed of 300-400cc retro motorcycles.

At number two is RayZR with sales of 8,272 units in March 2021. YoY sales are down by -30.91%, as compared to 11,972 units sold in March last year. Percentage share in sales is at 17.89%. Last month, Yamaha had increased prices of RayZR by Rs 3,000. It is now available at a starting price of Rs 73,330.

Fascino is next in the list with sales of 7,724 units in March 2021. YoY sales have close to halved, as compared to 14,433 units sold in March last year. Percentage share in sales is 16.70%. Fascino prices were also hiked in March by Rs 2.5k. It is available at a starting price of Rs 72,030.

R15 takes fourth spot with sales of 6,988 units in March 2021. YoY growth is 59.11%, as compared to 4,392 units sold in March last year. Percentage share in sales is 15.11%. R15 recently received a new colour option of Metallic Red. The other colour options are Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight.

At number five is MT15 with sales of 6,472 units in March 2021. YoY growth has more than tripled, as compared to 2,040 units sold in March last year. Percentage share in sales is 14.00%. MT-15 will soon be getting dual-channel ABS option, which has been a long pending demand of consumers.

At number six is FZ25 with sales of 222 units in March 2021. YoY growth is 534.29%, as compared to 35 units sold in March last year. Percentage share in sales is 0.48%. Products like Saluto, Alpha and R3 did not register any sales in March 2021.

Yamaha exports March 2021

With the exception of Saluto and Fascino, all other Yamaha two-wheelers have positive growth in exports in March 2021. The top five are FZ (13,066 units), Crux (5,798), RayZR (5,498), FZ25 (2,911), and Saluto RX (2,344). In percentage terms, top gainers include MT15 (500.00%), Crux (485.66%), Saluto RX (359.61%) and R15 (233.12%).