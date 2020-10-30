Yamaha Sales, Exports Data Sep 2020 – MT15, FZ, R15, Ray, Fascino

Yamaha FZ, Ray and Fascino commanded lead in both domestic and export charts for the past month

The month of September 2020 proved to be a promising month for most two wheeler makers in India. Bajaj Auto noted a sales increase of 10 percent while Suzuki Motorcycle sales surged 23.7 percent.

Hero, Honda, TVS, and Royal Enfield too have posted growth. Yamaha Motor India also registered a 17.36 percent increase in sales in the past month marking three consecutive months of sales growth this year.

Domestic sales

Taking into account domestic sales, Yamaha scooters Fascino and RayZR along with motorcycles such as the FZ, R15 and the MT15 helped to boost sales. Yamaha sold a total of 63,052 units last month as against 53,727 units sold in September 2019.

Sales have been on a steady rise since the lockdown announced earlier in March followed by zero sales in April 2020. July sales stood at 49,989 units going on to 60,505 units in August 2020 and a further increase to 63,052 units sold in the past month. The company now looks ahead to the festive season to bring in more sales in the months ahead, especially due to attractive finance schemes and payment options being introduced on its 125 cc scooter segment.

Yamaha FZ, Ray and Fascino were top sellers both in domestic and global markets with sales commanding nearly 85 percent of total sales. FZ commuter bike sales stood at 20,184 units in Sept 20, up 25.37 percent as against 16,100 units sold in Sept 19. This bike commands a market share of 32.01 percent.

Ray scooter sales surged 91.42 percent to 19,540 units in the past month as compared to 10,208 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Sales of the Fascino scooter, slotted third on the list of best selling models in the past month, increased by 3.93 percent to 13,640 units, and this scooter currently commands a market share of 21.63 percent. The other models that contributed to sales were the R15 (4,696 units), Yamaha MT15 (4,156 units) and the FZ25 (836 units).

Yamaha Exports September 2020

At No.1 on the export charts was the Yamaha FZ of which 9,022 units were exported in the past month. This commuter motorcycle claimed a top spot and market share of 39.51 percent, despite de-growth of 15.60 percent as against 10,690 units exported in Sept 19.

Yamaha Ray was at No. 2 with 6,572 units exported last month, an increase of 48.76 percent as compared to 4,418 units exported in the same month of the previous year. The Yamaha Fascino scooter also found many buyers in export markets with 1,960 units exported, up 988.89 percent as against 180 units exported in Sept 19.

Lower down the order was the Yamaha Crux with 1,476 units exported and the Saluto RX of which 1000 units made their way to global markets in the past month. Models such as the Saluto RX, FZ25, SZ, R15, MT 15, Saluto and Alpha also contributed to exports but with numbers below the 1000 unit mark.