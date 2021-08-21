Yamaha Sales, Exports July 2021 – FZ, R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR

In July 2021, Yamaha India’s domestic sales dipped marginally while exports noted significant growth

Here is a detailed breakup of Yamaha Motor India domestic sales and export figures for July 2021. Domestic sales July 2021 compared to that of July 2020, show a de-growth in terms of domestic sales by 3.84 percent to 48,071 units, down from 49,989 units sold in July 2020.

Exports of the company on the other hand surged 85.05 percent from 14,212 units shipped in July 2020. MoM domestic sales and exports were reversed. Domestic sales increased 95.51 percent from 24,588 units sold in June 2021 while exports dipped 5.39 percent as against 27,797 units in June 2021.

Yamaha India Sales Breakup July 2021

Taking into account model wise sales, it was the Yamaha FZ that was most in sold in domestic and export markets. Yamaha FZ sales in the past month were at 18,066 units, up 20.06 percent over 15,048 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales increased 62.99 percent over 11,084 units sold in June 2021. It was at the end of July 2021 that the company also revealed the FZ-X Custom Café Racer with a “Customise FZ-X challenge” on its social media handle.

Next in line in domestic market was the Fascino, with sales de-growth of 17.77 percent to 9,525 units sold in July 2021, down from 11,584 units sold in July 2020. MoM sales however, surged 361.26 percent as against 2,065 units sold in June 2021.

Even as the Yamaha R15 noted a 5.98 percent sales growth in the past month, sales of the Ray ZR dipped 41.38 percent while domestic sales of the Yamaha MT15 and FZ25 also noted a significant increase both in terms of YoY and MoM basis.

Yamaha Exports July 2021

Every model in the company lineup noted increased exports in July 2021 over exports in July 2020 except for the Saluto, Saluto RX and MT15. Yamaha FZ led this list with 12,455 units shipped in July 2021, a 145.56 percent increase over 5,072 units exported in July 2020.

This was also the top export model in June 2021 when 11,780 units had been exported. The Yamaha FZ currently commands a share of 47.36 percent. Exports of Yamaha RayZR increased 254.65 percent YoY to 3,277 units, but dipped 2.12 percent MoM as against 3,348 units shipped in June 2021.

Yamaha FZ25 and SZ also noted significant increase in exports in July 2021, up 127.53 percent and 102.95 percent over exports in July 2020. MoM exports of these two models also increased 1.19 percent and 49.11 percent respectively. On a MoM basis, Saluto RX and MT15 exports dipped 98.77 percent and 98.13 percent respectively while Fascino exports were down from 82 units exported in June 2021 to 0 units in July 2021.

Special Festive Offers

Yamaha Motor India has introduced special offers for its range of scooters for August valid till 31st August 2021. Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI, along with the non-Hybrid version of Fascino 125 Fi, are a part of this festive scheme. The pan India offer on Yamaha scooters – Ray ZR 125 FI, Ray ZR Street Rally 125 FI and Fascino 125 Fi Non- Hybrid version comes in with an insurance benefit of Rs 3,876 or low down-payment of Rs. 999.