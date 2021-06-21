Yamaha Sales, Exports May 2021 – FZ, R15, MT15, Fascino, RayZR

Yamaha recently launched a neo-retro version of FZ named FZ-X at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yamaha, like every other auto OEMs, has faced a severe fall in sales volume in May 2021 due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic which caused most states across the country to impose partial lockdowns last month. This impacted operations of auto manufacturers at both production and sales levels.

Domestic Sales Plummet

Domestic sales figures of the Japanese bikemaker have dropped by 68.88 percent last month compared to April this year. In May 2021, Yamaha sold 11,613 units of its two-wheelers across the country as opposed to 37,318 units retailed the previous month.

Fascino led Yamaha’s domestic sales for May 2021 as the scooter recorded sales of 3,588 units last month. In comparison, 5,612 units of the 125cc scooter were sold last month which resulted in an MoM decline of 36.07 percent. The company sold 3,520 units of its most popular motorcycle FZ in May which is a huge dip from 12,298 units sold in April. This translates to MoM drop in sales by 71.38 percent.

The company’s second scooter offering RayZR recorded a volume of 3,360 units inMay as compared to 7,512 units in April. This results in a decline in MoM figures by 55.27 percent. Both RayZR and Fascino have been updated with new features and colour options and the latest iterations are set to launch soon.

Yamaha’s flagship R15 registered sales volume of 896 units in March which is way below 6,022 units dispatched to dealerships across the country in April. The Japanese brand recorded an MoM drop of 85.12 percent for its entry-level superbike in India.

Its naked sibling MT-15 registered a sales volume of a meagre 249 units which is a massive drop from 5,692 units in April 2021. This translated to an MoM decline of 95.63 percent. Interestingly, the company wasn’t able to sell a single unit of its sole quarter-litre offering FZ25 last month. The previous month’s figures for FZ25 stood at 182 units.

Export Numbers More Than Domestic

Yamaha is one of the few OEMs in India which exports more volume than it is able to sell in local markets. This is mainly because it exports more models than it has in its domestic lineup.

Despite shortage in supply, the company was able to dispatch 17,512 units of its two-wheelers to overseas markets last month as opposed to 21,558 units in April 2021. This resulted in a decline in MoM figure by 18.77 percent.

The bikemaker shipped 5,946 units of the entry-level motorcycle Crux in May. This figure stood at 1,756 units in April which translated to an MoM growth of 238.61 percent. Apart from Crux, MT15 was the only model which recorded an MoM growth last month of 42.86 percent after Yamaha shipped 400 units of the naked streetfighter abroad. In April, the company exported only 280 units of the R15 sibling. All other models recorded negative MoM growth.