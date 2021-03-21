Yamaha Sales, Exports Breakup Feb 2021 – FZ, R15, MT15, RayZR, Fascino

February wasn’t that good for Yamaha, as both domestic sales and exports are in the red

In the domestic market, the Japanese manufacturer sold a total of 55,488 units in February 2021. YoY sales are down -4.73%, as compared to 58,245 units sold in February last year. In overseas markets, Yamaha exported a total of 20,688 units in February. This is -6.68% YoY de-growth, as compared to 22,168 units exported in February last year.

Yamaha FZ leads

One of the bestsellers in 150cc-200cc motorcycle segment, Yamaha FZ sales stood at 17,798 units in February 2021. YoY growth is at 29.23%, as compared to 13,772 units sold in February last year. FZ had 32.08% share in sales in February. Yamaha had recently introduced new updates for FZ FI and FZ-S FI, which include new colour options, Bluetooth based smartphone connectivity features, and side stand engine cut-off switch.

Second bestseller for Yamaha in February is RayZR with sales of 13,812 units. YoY growth is 21.71%, as compared to 11,348 units sold in February last year. Share in overall sales is at 24.89%. 125cc RayZR is preferred for its aggressive profile, superior performance, and improved mileage.

Fascino takes the third place with 10,228 units sold in February 2021. YoY growth has more than halved, as compared to 25,709 units sold in February last year. Share in sales is at 18.43%. As may be recalled, Yamaha had recently hiked prices for both Fascino and RayZR in the range of Rs 2.5k to Rs 3k.

No Yamaha Sales Feb-21 Feb-20 % 1 FZ 17,798 13,772 29.23 2 RayZR 13,812 11,348 21.71 3 Fascino 10,228 25,709 -60.22 4 R15 7,474 4,996 49.60 5 MT15 6,176 1,892 226.43 6 Alpha 0 328 -100.00 7 Saluto 0 172 -100.00 8 R3 0 15 -100.00 9 FZ25 0 13 -100.00 – Total 55,488 58,245 -4.73

At fourth place is R15 with a total of 7,474 units sold in February 2021. R15 has registered strong YoY growth of 49.60%, as compared to 4,996 units sold in February last year. Percentage share in sales is at 13.47%. R15 is also one of the popular motorcycles in 150cc-200cc segment.

MT15 is at fifth spot with sales of 6,176 units in February. Sales have more than trebled, as compared to 1,892 units sold in February last year. MT15 share in sales is at 11.13%.

Yamaha exports breakup February 2021

Export numbers do not look encouraging, as eight out of eleven motorcycles have negative YoY growth. The top three most exported Yamaha two-wheelers are FZ, RayZR, and SZ. FZ leads with 9,560 units exported in February. YoY growth is at 16.25%, as compared to 8,224 units exported in February last year.

RayZR exports are 2,860 units, which is negative YoY growth of -20.93%. RayZR exports in February last year stood at 3,617 units. SZ has posted positive numbers with 2,464 units in February 2021. Exports numbers have close to doubled, as compared to 1,264 units exported in February last year.

Other Yamaha two-wheelers in the list include Crux (1,682 units) at number four, followed by Saluto (1,476), Fascino (1,366), Saluto RX (522), R15 (350), MT15 (240), and Alpha (168). Among these, only Fascino has positive YoY growth.