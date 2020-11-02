Yamaha Sales Oct 2020 Grow by 30% – R15, MT15, Ray, FZ, Fascino

Yamaha India is upbeat about its sales prospects in November and December as well

Yamaha India witnessed an impressive YoY growth in its sales last month. The Japanese motorcycle maker managed to dispatch 60,176 units in October 2020 as against 46,082 units during the same month last year. This is the fourth straight month of YoY growth for the company as things look upbeat in the Indian two wheeler market.

Yamaha India sales

Compared to September 2020, the October 2020 figures are 4.56% or 2,876 units less. However, the YoY growth of 30.58% is the highest compared to the previous months after lockdown.

The strong demand can be attributed to positive customer sentiments around the festive season, aided by the pent up demand this year. Yamaha is confident that the festive season rush will lead to record sales volumes in November and December as well.

In a bid to enhance the appeal of its updated portfolio, Yamaha India has been offering low-downpayment finance schemes on its 125 cc scooter range in select regional markets. Below is the detailed sales report of Yamaha India motorcycles and scooters for Oct 2020.

Yamaha India’s stance in the market

Over the years, Yamaha slowly steered itself away from 100 to 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment where the competition is cut-throat and rivals like Hero, Honda, Bajaj and TVS have a clear upper hand. Supported by its Chennai plant, the company started focusing on automatic scooters in the price sensitive spectrum of the two wheeler industry while continuing to strengthen its brand value in the compact displacement premium motorcycle segment with its comprehensive range of 150 and 250 cc motorcycles.

In the BS6 era, Yamaha India made a further course correction by upgrading its entire scooter portfolio to a new 125 cc EFI platform, again a move to distance itself from the crowd and establish its own niche. As the post lockdown sales growth suggests, the brand’s latest strategy has been bearing fruits.

Yamaha India’s festive season initiatives

Last month, Yamaha introduced the FZS FI with Bluetooth connectivity to support its Connect X mobile app which offers features such as bike location, parking history, hazard, ride history, E-Lock and Answer Back functions. The Connect X Bluetooth module comes with the FZS Dark Knight edition but it will soon be available with the rest of the family. Customers can also buy the module as an accessory kit.

In a related news, the updated Yamaha MT-09 sportsbike made its world premiere last week and is expected to be launched in India sometime in the first half of 2021. The premium motorcycles gets a larger engine, more power, lighter kerb weight and an all-new headlamp assembly.