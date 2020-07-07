Yamaha R15, FZ, Ray, Fascino special finance EMI scheme launched

Yamaha Motor India will offer its special finance scheme for COVID 19 frontline workers from across all authorised Yamaha dealerships

Yamaha ‘Special Finance Scheme’ is designed and curated for Frontline workers. A term that is now attributed to those working on the frontline to contain Covid-19 pandemic. The current situation is no different than dealing with the pandemic at hand to save as many lives as possible.

To steer through the present dangers, large groups of public officers and medical personnel have been mobilised to tackle everyday situations. All in the hope that people are able to avoid the infection until a time a vaccine or medicine to treat Covid-19 effectively is readily available.

An initiative that provides exclusive and attractive finance schemes to help improve financial convenience. The Special Finance Scheme reduces EMI payment by 50 percent during first 3 months of purchase. This is turn helps mitigate financial burden of first 3 EMIs and incentivizes the purchase. Validity of the scheme runs through all of July 2020. It is valid on all Yamaha two wheelers – R15, FZ, MT15, RayZR, Fascino, etc.

Currently, finance schemes for vehicle purchases have been revised for one and all, and most point to short term EMI adjustments. A grand monsoon season usually bodes well for the auto industry but under current circumstances, outcomes and expectations could very well be revised.

With intercity travel only beginning to open up, and daily lockdown measures still in practice, people are only commuting within city permissible levels for what is essential travel. Even then, most corporates are devising ways to provide transport to their employees and switch workers between a work from office and work from home rota. The same is true for hospitals wherever possible.

With restaurants and malls still under lock and key, the need to commute seems overrated now. Given the reality, it’s difficult to grasp where the need for personal mobility vehicles is being raised.

At Yamaha, dealerships have reopened across the country, and are operational under standard operating procedures. Frontline workers, looking to make a purchase can avail of the monthlong scheme. In June too, Yamaha had run a ‘Corona Warriors’ Camp’ from select dealerships from 08 to 22 June 2020.

The 15 day initiative offered free 14-point vehicle checking, vehicle sanitization and up to 10 percent discount on spare parts and labour charges. This was somewhat of a necessity with most people unable to get their vehicles serviced through April and most of May 2020.