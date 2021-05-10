Yamaha XSR 125 Confirmed For Launch In Europe – Based On R125, MT125

Yamaha XSR 125 will initially be on offer for European markets only

The XSR brand from Yamaha has earned quite a name in the South Asian markets in the small capacity segment of motorcycles. The smallest of them all, XSR 125 has just been conformed and will be headed for European markets later this year. A type approval document of the 125cc XSR has been leaked on the internet revealing this development and certain specifications.

Although any patent images of the same haven’t been revealed yet, in all probability it is likely to be inspired by XSR 155 in terms of design. XSR 155 is a very popular offering in several Asian markets and is likely to be based on R125 and MT125. Utilising the 125cc motor and underpinnings would not be difficult as both the models mentioned above are already on sale in Europe.

Familiar Retro design

The document leaked specifies that dimensions of the neo-retro motorcycle will be similar to XSR 155 except for its height which will be 10mm taller than its larger sibling. This is probably because the suspension setup will be tuned for a firmer ride in Europe.

All other details including the design are expected to be nearly identical to XSR 155 which sports a neo scrambler styling. Some highlights include wide handlebars, circular headlamp and taillamp, a high tail section and a ripped single-piece seat.

Features & Mechanical Specs

Some of the features such as a fully digital, blue-backlit, circular instrument display and an LED lighting setup from XSR 155 are likely to trickle down to its smaller sibling. Hardware configurations of the upcoming retro motorcycle are likely to mirror its more powerful counterpart. This includes a diamond frame suspended on upside-down forks at front and a mono-shock at rear.

The upcoming motorcycle will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels while braking duties will be carried out by a 292mm disc at front and 220mm disc at rear. This will be assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard. As far as performance goes, it will be powered by the same 125cc single-cylinder motor from R125 and MT-125 which pushes out 15bhp and 11.5Nm of peak torque.

This unit is paired with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. For a small displacement motorcycle and beginner riders, these numbers are more than plenty.

Yamaha FZ-X

The sad part is that this motorcycle is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon. Instead, Yamaha will launch a retro-styled motorcycle in the form of FZ-X which is based on FZ- S Fi. Images of the upcoming motorcycle clicked during on-road trials have surfaced online on multiple occasions. It will be powered by a 149cc motor which produces 12.4 bhp at 7250rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. Launch of the retro-style bike is expected to take place in a couple of months.