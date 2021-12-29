Yamaha XSR 155 Limited Edition Custom Built Sold Out In A Few Hours

Yamaha Thailand has teamed up with Zeus Customs to create a neo-retro cafe racer version of XSR 155

Yamaha XSR 155 is already a very desirable motorcycle thanks to its neo-retro design and one heck of an engine underneath. However, a custom based on the same has taken its visual appeal to another level. First displayed at the recently concluded Thailand Motor Expo, the custom-built XSR 155 garnered a lot of attention.

The motorcycle has been built by Yamaha Thailand in association with Zeus Customs who has developed the custom kit which has transformed XSR 155 into a cool retro café racer. Only 100 units of this limited edition model went on sale and all of them were sold in a matter of hours.

XSR 155 Cafe Racer- Design Updates

The bike witnesses plenty of changes on its skin, one of the most prominent updates includes addition of a clip-on handlebar which is typical of a cafe racer. Other notable updates include retro side panels, a custom dual-tone seat with a ribbed pattern, chopped front and rear fenders and a slightly revised headlamp cluster. The motorcycle’s aesthetic appeals are further accentuated by custom body decals.

This custom XSR 155 has been wrapped around a matte grey paint job with the internals and running gear dipped in black paint which offers a sporty dual-tone theme. Front brake hose has been shortened to lower the handlebar height and accommodate a numbered series production plate on the upper triple clamp. The side-on upswept exhaust muffler also appears to be an aftermarket unit.

Providing the custom XSR 155 a more prominent on-road appearance is a large blacked-out engine bash plate. Finally, the muscular fuel tank dons a Zeus Customs badge which lends the bike a distinct identity. Apart from the updated design and a few ergonomic changes, almost everything else has remained intact.

Hardware, Powertrain Specs

Speaking of dynamics, the customised XSR 155 rolls on 17-inch front and rear alloy wheels which are suspended by conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are carried out by single hydraulic discs at both front and rear aided by a single-channel ABS as standard.

Powering this modified XSR 155 is a familiar 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled VVT motor which also powers other models such as Yamaha R15 and MT-15. This motor kicks out 19bhp of power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch.

Price

Yamaha Thailand has priced this custom XSR 155 cafe racer THB 91,500 (approx INR 2.05 lakh). XSR 155 is unlikely to reach Indian shores anytime soon. The closest replica Indian consumers have experienced is FZ-X which is a retro-style commuter based on the FZ range of motorcycles and launched earlier this year.