Yezdi Adventure Launch Price Rs 2.10 Lakh – Exhaust Note

Yezdi Adventure goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan, BMW G 310 GS and KTM Adventure 250

Classic Legends has pulled out a pleasant surprise by launching three new bikes under the defunct Yezdi brand. One of those models is Yezdi Adventure which has been spotted testing on roads on several occasions recently. The other two bikes are Yezdi Scrambler and Yezdi Roadster. Bookings and test rides open from today. Deliveries also start from today.

As the name suggests, Classic Legends claim the motorcycle to be a proper adventure tourer built to tackle tough conditions. With prices starting at Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom), it is also the flagship model of the Yezdi brand.

The motorcycle is available in a single fully-loaded trim with three colour options on offer- Slick Silver, Mambo Black and Ranger Camo. Prices vary according to the colour options on offer and top out at Rs 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yezdi Adventure: Design

In line with the spy shots circulated, Yezdi Adventure gets signature ADV styling elements such as a beak and large windscreen upfront along with a sculpted fuel tank and a tall stance. Below is a short video on the Yezdi exhaust note and instrument console.

It also features split-style seating and a raised tail section. Unlike rest of its siblings, Adventure gets a single exhaust pipe with an upswept canister.

In addition, Classic Legends have stuck with a neo-retro design language thanks to a round LED headlamp, fork gaiters and wire-spoked wheels. The bikemaker will be offering plenty of accessories to jazz up the look of the bike. Add ons such as saddlebags, pannier boxes, jerry cans and handguards accentuate the bike’s touring capabilities.

Features on offer

In terms of features, Yezdi Adventure has been equipped with a tilt-adjustable and fully digital LCD instrument display which provides a host of information. The instrument cluster is powered with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation as standard fitments. Other notable features include full LED illumination, USB port and Type-C charging point.

Mechanical Specs

Coming to specifics, Adventure is based on the same dual-cradle chassis as its other two siblings and Jawa cousins. However, adjustments have been made to suit its adventure touring characteristics. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and a preload adjustable mono-shock at rear. The front and rear units offer travel of 200mm and 180mm respectively.

In addition, Adventure stands tall with an impressive 220mm ground clearance. Braking duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends with callipers from ByBre. The braking is aided by dual-channel ABS sourced from Continental. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels which are wrapped around with dual-purpose tyres.

Powering Yezdi Adventure is the same 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which propels Jawa Perak. However, the engine has been tweaked to suit its adventure characteristics and offers more bottom-end grunt. In Adventure, this motor kicks out 30.2 PS of power at 8000rpm and a peak torque of 29.9 Nm at 6500rpm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.