Yezdi Adventure Testing On Highway At 100 Kmph – Caught By Dominar Rider

While Yezdi ADV will directly rival Royal Enfield Himalayan, the scrambler will take on upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter

After successful resurrection of Jawa, Classic Legends is working to revive other iconic brands such as Yezdi and BSA. While Yezdi will be focused on domestic market, BSA will cater exclusively to UK and other European markets. Yezdi range will initially include two bikes, Roadking scrambler and an ADV. These have been spotted quite frequently in production-ready form. Launch can be expected sometime next year.

Yezdi scrambler and ADV styling

Both Yezdi bikes have retro styling with features such as round headlamp and spoke wheels. Scrambler model gets some additional retro bits such as round rear-view mirrors. On ADV, rear view mirrors have a contemporary design. Features that are common across both bikes include LED headlamp, sleek cylindrical-shaped LED turn indicators, fork gaiters and knuckle guards.

Talking about unique aspects of these bikes, Yezdi scrambler has wide, flat handlebar, upswept exhaust, sleek seat design with quilted pattern, and rear type hugger. The bike has short tail section and number plate is mounted on rear tyre hugger. Metallic grab rails can be seen at the rear, which are long enough to support decent sized luggage items.

Just like Himalayan, Yezdi ADV has a dominating profile. It will be hard to miss on the streets. Latest spy video from Bullet Guru shows the Yezdi adventure testing on highway at speed of over 100 kmph. The video was captured by Bajaj Dominar rider.

Some key features include secondary raised front fender, a tall windscreen, sculpted fuel tank, full digital instrument console packed in rugged, shockproof casing, and split seats. Handlebar is placed at just the right height, which should ensure optimal control and comfort when negotiating uneven terrain.

The bike has dedicated racks at both front and rear. Front rack is an integrated unit that also works to protect the fuel tank, radiator and engine. Yezdi ADV has upswept exhaust with the angle of elevation higher than that of its scrambler sibling.

Engine and specs

Both Yezdi bikes are expected to share an entirely new platform. There could be some slight variations based on specific design and hardware requirements. It is likely that Yezdi bikes will borrow the engine from Jawa Perak. The 334 cc, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC motor churns out max power of 30.64 ps and peak torque of 32.74 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

At the front, both bikes have standard telescopic forks. Yezdi ADV is likely to use 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. In comparison, its scrambler sibling will have 17-inch units at both ends. The ADV uses knobby dual-purpose tyres whereas the scrambler gets road-biased units. At the rear, ADV has monoshock suspension with preload adjustability. Scrambler is likely to have dual gas-charged suspension setup.

If Classic Legends has plans to play the volumes game with Royal Enfield, it will have to opt for competitive pricing. If that’s how it turns out to be, Yezdi bikes could be launched in the range of Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh.