Yezdi Roadking Adventure Spied During TVC Shoot – Himalayan Rival

Upon its launch, the upcoming Yezdi adventure bike based on Roadking will directly take on Royal Enfield Himalayan

Having sorted out critical supply chain issues in its production, Classic Legends is now looking to expand its portfolio with a variety of new models under different brands. These include the Yezdi Roadking scrambler and an adventure bike based on the same. The latter has been spotted testing once again, but this time fully undisguised.

New Yezdi Roadking Adventure motorcycle was recently spied on the outskirts of Pune, where it was getting shot by camera crew for its official TVC. Launch is expected to take place sometime next year. As mentioned earlier, the motorcycle is based on the forthcoming Roadking scrambler and hence shares many commonalities with its sibling. That said, both bikes get distinct individual styling.

Yezdi Roadking Adventure Motorcycle – ADV styling

The motorcycle gets a typical adventure tourer design with a neo-retro styling. Some highlights include a round headlamp, a tall windscreen, a signature ADV beak, a raised tail section and multi-purpose tyres. Unlike the scrambler, the adventure bike boasts of a single-sided upswept exhaust canister and different radiator shrouds in comparison to current Jawa models.

The upcoming adventure tourer and Roadking are expected to be based on a new architecture accompanied by a higher load-bearing rear subframe which will give the motorcycle a taller stance and an upright seating posture. The wide split seats, centre-set footpegs and a tall handlebar should offer comfortable riding ergonomics.

Yezdi Roadking Adventure Motorcycle was seen carrying pannier mounts and saddle stays at rear and vertical stays adjacent to the fuel tank enhancing its touring credentials. The vertical metallic stays also double up as protection bars for the fuel tank, engine and radiator. Further, the bike features a large metallic underbelly bash plate that looks beefier than its Jawa cousins.

Hardware Specs & Features

With all metal protection parts installed, we can expect the Yezdi ADV to surpass the 200kg mark kerb weight. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres. Suspension duties will be handled by conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock with preload adjustability at rear.

Anchorage will be taken care of by disc brakes on both ends with calipers from ByBre. In terms of features, Yezdi ADV will be equipped with all-LED illumination including taillight, turn indicators and headlight and a fully digital instrument console nestled in a rally-style robust casing.

Expected Powertrain Specs

The upcoming adventure bike is expected to be powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which currently propels Jawa Perak. This unit cranks out 30 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected to hit markets by the first half of next year and could be priced aggressively around Rs 2.0 lakh (ex-showroom).

