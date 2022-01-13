Yezdi Scrambler, Roadster Launch Price Rs 2.05 Lakh, Rs 1.98 Lakh

Yezdi Roadster will compete against Royal Enfield Meteor 350 while Scrambler will take on the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411

Classic Legends has officially re-introduced the Yezdi brand in India by launching three new motorcycles. The most interesting bit of news is that the names of all three bikes represent the class of motorcycles they belong to.

The range consists of Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster which will be retailed under the same roof as their Jawa cousins. All three Yezdi bikes are now open for bookings. Test rides have also started from today. Yezdi deliveries start from Day 1.

Details about Yezdi Adventure have been covered in a separate story, whereas this article will focus on Scrambler and Roadster. The former has been priced starting at Rs 2.05 lakh while prices for the latter commence at Rs 1.98 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). All three motorcycles had been teased on social media ahead of their launch.

Yezdi Scrambler, Roadster: Design

Both bikes have adopted a neo-retro design language which is reminiscent of the original Yezdi brand of the 1980s and 90s. Some common visual highlights include a round headlamp, circular rearview mirrors, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, engine radiator shrouds and fork gaiters. However, both motorcycles are significantly different in their design and characteristics.

While Roadster offers a cruiser-like low stance with relaxed ergonomics, Scrambler is aimed more at a youthful section of riders who want to have a fun riding experience. Highlights on Scrambler include a single-piece seat with a ribbed pattern, a raised tail section with split grab rails and a luggage mounting rack. On the other hand, Roadster gets a single-piece flat seat with a pillion cowl and a broad rear fender.

Both motorcycles get dual exhausts, however, the ones offered in Scrambler are slightly upswept in comparison to the straight line units offered in Roadster. While Scrambler rides wire-spoked rims, Roadster rolls on black alloy wheels. Like Adventure, both Roadster and Scrambler will be available in a single fully loaded trim with multiple colour options on offer.

Colour Options & Features

Roadster will be offered in five colour options- Smoke Grey, Steel Blue, Hunter Green, Gallant Grey and Sin Silver. Out of these the first three shades will be offered with a dark theme whereas the latter two are offered in a chrome theme. Scrambler comes with six paint schemes on offer- Fire Orange, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive, Rebel Red, Mean Green and Midnight Blue.

In terms of features, both motorcycles are offered with LED headlamps and taillamps and a round, fully digital LED instrument console that provides a wide range of information. Scrambler offers a bit more creature comforts such as clear lens LED indicators, USB and Type C chagrin ports. It will be interesting to see if Classic Legends will offer features such as Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation as options on both these bikes.

Mechanical Specs

Powering both Scrambler and Roadster are the same 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which performs duties on Adventure and Jawa Perak. However, the engine has been tuned differently to suit characteristics in both motorcycles. In Roadster, this engine returns an output of 29.7 PS of power at 7300rpm and a peak torque of 29 Nm at 6500rpm.

In Scrambler, this power mill churns out 29.1 PS at 8000rpm and 28.2 Nm at 6750rpm. Both bikes are offered with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycles are underpinned by the same dual cradle chassis but again have been tweaked to meet their individual characteristics. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at rear with different travels.