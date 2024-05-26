150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales Apr 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, R15, MT15, Unicorn, Xpulse

Pulsar and Apache range of motorcycles own this segment with over 53% market share between them in April 2024

The motorcycle market in India witnessed a significant boost in April 2024, particularly in the 150cc to 200cc segment. This category saw an impressive year-on-year growth of 54.48%, with total sales reaching 1,81,106 units compared to 1,17,233 units in April 2023. This surge underscores the growing popularity of mid-range motorcycles among Indian consumers.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales Apr 2024 – YoY Comparison

Bajaj Pulsar led the segment, selling 50,739 units in April 2024, a 39.71% increase from the 36,318 units sold in April 2023. This performance secured a 28.02% market share, making it the most popular choice among consumers. Following closely was TVS Apache, with 45,520 units sold, marking a 19.32% growth from the previous year’s 38,148 units. The Apache series captured a 25.13% market share, solidifying its position as a strong contender in this segment.

Honda’s re-entry into this segment was notable with the Unicorn and SP 160 models. The Honda Unicorn sold 25,889 units, capturing a 14.29% market share, while the Honda SP 160 sold 8,260 units, accounting for 4.56% of the market. These new entrants significantly contributed to the overall market growth.

Yamaha’s performance was a mixed bag. The Yamaha MT 15 saw an extraordinary growth of 198.93%, with sales rising from 4,469 units in April 2023 to 13,359 units in April 2024. Conversely, the Yamaha FZ experienced a decline, with sales dropping by 34.17%, from 20,931 units to 13,778 units. The Yamaha R15 also saw a slight decrease of 1.31%, selling 11,146 units compared to 11,294 units the previous year.

Hero XPULSE 200 emerged as the fastest-growing model, with a remarkable 235.42% increase in sales, rising from 576 units in April 2023 to 1,932 units in April 2024. This growth highlights the rising interest in adventure motorcycles among Indian riders. KTM 200 saw an 11.60% growth, selling 2,983 units in April 2024. Honda HORNET 2.0 contributed 2,374 units, entering the market with a notable presence. Hero Xtreme 160R/200 grew by 131.15%, with 1,447 units sold, indicating strong consumer interest.

Suzuki GIXXER sales increased by 176.57%, reaching 1,405 units, reflecting a significant uptick in demand. Honda CB200X entered the market with 632 units sold, adding to Honda’s diverse lineup. Kawasaki W175 saw a modest growth of 10.49%, selling 158 units, maintaining a niche yet consistent presence in the market. Despite the overall positive trend, Bajaj Avenger saw a decline of 4.07%, with sales dropping from 1,547 units in April 2023 to 1,484 units in April 2024. This decline indicates a shifting preference among consumers within the cruiser segment.

150cc To 200cc Motorcycle Sales Apr 2024 – MoM Comparison

March 2024 sales registered by this segment of motorcycles was at about 1.5 lakh, indicating a 21% growth MoM for April 2024. Bajaj Pulsar sales were up by 16.61% from 43,512 units in March 2024. TVS Apache also saw significant growth, with sales rising by 32.96% from 34,237 units in March 2024 to 45,520 units in April 2024, capturing a 25.13% market share.

Honda Unicorn experienced a substantial increase of 34.69%, with sales jumping from 19,221 units in March 2024 to 25,889 units in April 2024. Honda SP 160 demonstrated the highest growth rate in this segment, soaring by 71.55% from 4,815 units in March 2024 to 8,260 units in April 2024. Yamaha MT 15 and Yamaha R15 both saw positive growth MoM. However, the Yamaha FZ faced a decline of 14.71%, with sales decreasing from 16,154 units in March 2024 to 13,778 units in April 2024.

Hero XPULSE 200 saw an impressive growth of 95.94%, with sales increasing from 986 units in March 2024 to 1,932 units in April 2024. The Hero Xtreme 160R/200, however, experienced a significant drop of 50.73%, with sales falling from 2,937 units in March 2024 to 1,447 units in April 2024. Suzuki GIXXER showed a modest increase of 3.01%, with sales rising slightly from 1,364 units in March 2024 to 1,405 units in April 2024.

KTM 200 saw a slight decline of 1.32%, with sales dropping from 3,023 units in March 2024 to 2,983 units in April 2024. Honda HORNET 2.0 showed a significant increase of 118.20%, with sales rising from 1,088 units in March 2024 to 2,374 units in April 2024. Bajaj Avenger sales grew by 20.26%, from 1,234 units in March 2024 to 1,484 units in April 2024. Honda CB200X demonstrated strong growth, with sales increasing by 81.09% from 349 units in March 2024 to 632 units in April 2024. Kawasaki W175 sales increased by 79.55%, from 88 units in March 2024 to 158 units in April 2024.