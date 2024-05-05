150cc to 200cc Motorcycle Sales Mar 2024 – Pulsar, Apache, Unicorn, R15, MT15, Xtreme, Gixxer

Bajaj Pulsar commanded a top spot on this list with the newly launched Pulsar in the 150cc segment – contributing efficiently to total sales

Showing off a perfect blend of performance, stylish looks and better fuel efficiency, motorcycles in the 150-200cc segment commands sizable attention among buyers in India. Following our earlier report on 300cc to 500cc motorcycle sales in March 2024, we now assess sales in the 150-200cc segment. Bajaj Pulsar took the lead as the top choice in the 150-200cc category, a position it has always been in command of, that too by a significant margin.

150-200cc Motorcycle Sales March 2024

The 150-200cc motorcycle segment has posted a YoY growth of 37.42% to 1,49,800 units in March 2024. This was over 1,09,005 units sold in March 2023 relating to a 40,795 unit volume growth. It was however a 3.96% MoM decline when compared to 1,55,983 units sold in February 2024.

Bajaj Pulsar range was once again the leader in this segment with a 41.47% YoY growth to 43,512 units sold in March 2024 from 30,756 units sold in March 2023. It was however a MoM decline of 5.86%. Currently commanding a 29.05% share in this segment, the Pulsar range will grow as new models are planned. At No. 2 spot was the TVS Apache, though sales dipped both on YoY and MoM basis to 34,237 units in March 2024. There had been 36,226 units and 34,593 units sold in March 2023 and February 2024 respectively.

Honda Unicorn accounted for sales of 19,221 units in the past month relating to a 9.73% MoM decline over 21,293 units sold in February 2024 while 3 models from Yamaha followed in quick succession. Yamaha FZ (16,154 units), MT15 (10,697 units) and R15 (10,095 units) saw the FZ post a YoY decline in sales by 15.39% but the MT15 sales escalated by a massive 72.50% YoY along with a 33.16% increase for the R15.

150-200cc Motorcycles Sub-5,000 Unit Sales

Honda SP160 was launched in August 2023 in place of the X-Blade and accounted for sales of 4,815 units in March 2024. This however was a 6.60% MoM decline over 5,155 units sold in February 2024.

Sales increased both YoY and MoM for the KTM 200 to 3,023 units, up 3.70% from 2,915 units sold in March 2023 while it showed even greater MoM growth of 16.36% from 2,598 units sold in February 2024. KTM 200 also headed the company list in domestic markets in March 2024 while it showed off lower exports.

The list also included the Hero Xtreme 160R/200 with 2,937 unit sales in March 2024 which was a huge 2697.14% YoY growth from just 105 units sold in March 2023. MoM sales also improved by 5.76% over 2,777 units sold in February 2024. Lower down the order was the Suzuki Gixxer (1,364 units), Bajaj Avenger (1,234 units), Honda Hornet 2.0 (1,088 units), Hero XPulse 200 (986 units) and Honda CB200X (349 units) along with Kawasaki W175 (88 units).