KTM Sales Breakup March 2024 – Duke, RC, 125, 200, 250, 390 ADV

It was the company’s 200 range that commanded domestic markets while the 390 range that includes Adventure, Duke and RC models saw the highest exports

KTM offers a range of sporty street-fighter, fully-faired and adventure bikes. In terms of sales, they have seen a de-growth in March 2024 both in terms of domestic and exports. Let’s take a look at their sales performance in domestic market as well as exports

KTM Sales in March 2024 – Domestic market

In domestic markets, KTM sales stood at 5,156 units in March 2024, down 17.95% from 6,284 units sold in March 2023. Mom sales however, saw am 11.46% improvement from 4,626 units sold in February 2024. Among the KTM range, only the 200cc lineup has seen YoY and MoM sales growth. This was a 3.70% YoY and 16.95% MoM growth to 3,023 units in March 2024 with the 200cc model claiming a 58.63% share. For the 250cc range, it was a 30.20% YoY de-growth but a 25.60% MoM growth to 1,197 units in March 2024.

The 390 range has suffered a setback with a 38.33% YoY and 14.66% MoM de-growth with only 745 units sold in domestic markets in March 2024. There had been 1,208 units sold in March 2023 and 873 units sold in February 2024. The KTM390 also stood at No. 11 on the list of 300-500cc motorcycles sold last month. KTM 125cc range also saw both YoY and MoM decline in sales to 191 units which was a massive 57.17% YoY de-growth along with a 5.45% MoM dip in sales.

KTM Exports March 2024 – Led by 390cc Range

KTM has suffered a YoY and MoM decline in exports by 3.21% and 19.85% respectively to 5,486 units. There had been 5,668 units shipped in March 2023 and notably higher 6,854 units exported in February 2024. In global markets KTM 390 range saw the highest sales. There were 2,994 units of the KTM390 exported last month relating to a 19.95% YoY growth to command a 54.58% share. MoM sales however, dipped by 22.75% from 3,873 units shipped in February 2024.

KTM 200 range (200 Duke and RC 200) and the 125cc range that suffered YoY and MoM decline in exports to 858 units and 620 units respectively. KTM 250 range (250 Adventure and 250 Duke) has seen growing demand in global markets. Sales improved dramatically by 136.92% YoY and 18.32% MoM to 1,014 units in March 2024.

KTM Total Sales March 2024

Total sales (domestic + exports) also suffered YoY and MoM decline to 10,642 units, down 10.95% over 11,952 units sold in March 2023 while MoM sales dipped 7.23% from 11,471 units sold in February 2024. KTM 200 range amassed the highest total sales at 3,881 units and though YoY sales dipped 11.09%, it was a marginal MoM growth of 1.49%.

KTM 390 saw a minimal MoM sales growth of 0.94% to 3,739 units while MoM sales dipped 21.22%. KTM 250 range however has recorded both a YoY and MoM growth at 3.17% and 22.15% respectively to 2,211 units sold in March 2024. However, KTM 125cc range suffered a setback of 53.39% YoY decline along with a 25.66% MoM degrowth to just 811 units sold in the past month. In other news, KTM recently announced a 5 year warranty scheme (2 years standard warranty (30,000 km) and 3 years extended warranty (45,000 km) for all KTM and Husqvarna bikes purchased from 1st April 2024.