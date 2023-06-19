1st Mahindra Defence Armado ALSV Delivered To Indian Army

B7 ballistic protection and Stenag Level II protection, capacity to carry 1,000 kg and 8 personnel are key strengths for Mahindra Defence Armado ALSV

Mahindra Defence Armado ALSV is not any SUV that you can buy. It is designed and developed specially for armed forces. MDS (Mahindra Defence Systems) developed Armado as a part of 2021’s major contract to manufacture armoured tactical vehicles for Indian Military. In technical terminology, Mahindra Defence Armado is an ALSV (Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle). MDS held the flag off ceremony on 16th June, 2023.

S P Shuka, Chairman of Mahindra Defence, Mahindra Aerospace and sitting president of SIDM (Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers) tweeted “Mahindra #Defence commences production & deliveries of Armado – India’s 1st Specialist Vehicle designed, developed & built in the country for our armed forces. We are fully dedicated to serve the nation through our products & services. Jai Hind”.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, tweeted “At #MahindraDefence we have just begun deliveries of the Armado—India’s 1st Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle.

Designed, developed & built with pride in India for our armed forces. Jai Hind. I salute @Prakashukla who has led our Defence Sector with enormous commitment. He also Tweeted “My gratitude to Sukhvinder Hayer & his entire team who made this project a reality through their patience, persistence & passion…”

My gratitude to Sukhvinder Hayer & his entire team who made this project a reality through their patience, persistence & passion… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 17, 2023

What is it and how does it function?

Mahindra Defence Armado is designed to be a multi-function vehicle. Primary areas of interest are desert patrolling and border security, a reconnaissance vehicle, general patrolling, and maybe even a weapons carrier as well. Special forces, quick response teams and even counter-terrorist teams will benefit from this vehicle.

A 3.2L turbo diesel engine powers this armoured vehicle and it supports Nato-grade diesel as well. 215 bhp of power and 500 Nm of torque will take this immense machine to 60 km/h in 12 seconds. Top speed is around 120 km/h and it can even carry 1 tonne of payload. On the inside, it gets seating for up to 8 personnel, which is double when compared to iconic Humvee.

This vehicle rides on 318/80-R17 BFGoodrich all terrain tyres that can travel up to 50 km with a puncture or without any air. Mahindra has incorporated a central tyre inflation system, similar to a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6X6. Bilstein suspension, three windscreen wipers, sand colour, massive ORVMs on bonnet, PA system, electric winch, grenade launcher are notable elements.

Mahindra Defence Armado boasts B7 ballistic protection and Stanag Level II protection. B7 ballistic armouring should protect occupants from armour-piercing rounds from high-powered sniper rifles. Stanag Level II protection ensures grenade and mine blast threats and high-powered artillery of up to 115mm at 80m. Armado’s steering wheel can be either LHD or RHD as well.