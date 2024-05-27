200 BYD Seal Delivered In 1 Day – Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi

BYD Seal electric sedan has appealed to buyers in India due to its looks, range of features, competitive pricing and extensive drive range

China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD) Seal electric sedan, launched in India on 5th March 2024, has seen over 1,000 bookings to date. Now, deliveries have started. The company has announced that they have delivered 200 units in a single day on 26th May 2024.

BYD Seal 200 Units Handed Over to Buyers

Bookings had opened at Rs 1.25 lakh at BYD showrooms and on company website and this resulted in 200 bookings on day 1. This new Seal has instantly appealed to buyers in the electric luxury sedan segment thanks to its aggressive pricing and outstanding looks while it also boasts of a host of powerful powertrain options.

BYD Seal is presented in three variants. The Dynamic trim is priced at Rs 41,00,000, Premium at Rs 45,55,000 and Performance at Rs 53,00,000 (all prices ex-showroom). Deliveries commenced in major cities of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi and a special handing over ceremony was held simultaneously in each of these cities as these cars were presented to their buyers.

Considering its orders for over 1000 units and the delivery of 200 units, the company expects to complete pending orders in record time. BYD Seal is the company’s third product in India following the e6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV. BYD is the only brand that exclusively sells EVs, and its sales in April 2024 stood at 138 units ahead of Citroen, Mercedes and Hyundai by significant numbers.

BYD Seal Features and Performance

BYD Seal gets some outstanding exterior and interior features. Depending on trim level, it sports LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, 18 inch alloy wheels, heated ORVMs and heated and ventilated seats. It also gets a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, 15.6 inch infotainment system and ambient lighting besides a 12 speaker audio system, dual zone climate control and safety via 10 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera and Level 2 ADAS.

BYD Seal is the recipient of iF Design Award. It gets advanced technology with Cell to Body and intelligence Torque Adaptation Control while it is positioned on an updated e-Platform 3.0. Each of the three variants of BYD Seal draw power via three different powertrains. The Dynamic trim gets a 61.4 kWh battery pack along with a 201 hp motor sending power to its rear wheels.

Seal Premium receives a larger 82.5 kWh battery pack with a 309 hp motor with power to rear wheels while the Performance trim gets the same 82.5 kWh battery pack which now offers a higher 523 hp power and comes in with a twin-motor all-wheel-drive setup. The top of the line Performance trim impresses buyers in India with an astounding 650 km range. Read our BYD Seal review here.