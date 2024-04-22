BYD Seal EV First Drive Review – Seal The Deal Of The Day!

2024 BYD Seal EV rivals sedans like Audi A4, BMW 2 Series, Merc A Class Limousine, Toyota Camry, Skoda Superb and BEVs like Volvo XC40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6

Being an automotive enthusiast, I always fancied saloon cars (sedans) owing to their iconic three-box design. There’s something special about driving a proper sedan and it always puts you in a good mood. That’s exactly what happened to us when we drove the new BYD Seal EV around Delhi NCR at the media drive event. Here’s our first impression of this vehicle and why we think it is the deal of the day.

BYD Seal EV First Impressions Review

If there’s one electric vehicle manufacturer who probably gives Tesla nightmares, it is BYD. Despite being a global EV juggernaut, BYD is relatively a new brand in India. The company has E6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV on sale in India and the portfolio was recently expanded with the launch of Seal EV. It falls under company’s ‘Ocean’ lineup of vehicles. This electric sedan brings a luxury proposition at an affordable price despite being a fully electric vehicle. Hence packing all vital ingredients to emerge as the ‘Deal of the Day’. But is it, though? Let’s take a look.

Seal EV is offered in a choice of 3 variants. Its mid-spec Premium variant brings amazing value proposition to the table. Since we are talking about variants, let’s get pricing and specs out of the way, shall we? BYD Seal EV price starts from Rs. 41 lakh for base Dynamic, Rs. 45.55 lakh for mid-spec Premium and Rs. 53 lakh for top-spec Performance variants (all prices ex-sh).

Base Dynamic packs a 61.44 kWh battery, 202 bhp and 310 Nm RWD single motor, 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds and a NEDC range of 510 km. Premium variant offers a larger 82.56 kWh battery, 310 bhp and 360 Nm, RWD single motor, 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and a NEDC range of 650 km (highest in the lineup). Top-spec Performance variant has the same 82.56 kWh battery and 310 bhp and 360 Nm rear motor as Premium. However, Performance variant gets a 215 bhp and 310 Nm front motor taking total system output to 525 bhp and 670 Nm. Range is slightly lower at 580 km but the acceleration is insane hitting 100 km/h mark in just 3.8 seconds.

Is Pricing Justified?

These are very impressive numbers and lend BYD Seal EV a multitude of titles in India.

1. Most affordable electric sedan in India (non hatchback-derived).

2. Most affordable luxury sedan in India.

3. Most affordable rear-wheel-drive sedan in India (EV & ICE).

4. Most affordable all-wheel-drive sedan in India (EV & ICE)

5. Most affordable high-performance vehicle in India (EV & ICE).

6. Most affordable dual-motor EV in India.

These are some of the titles BYD has bagged for itself with Seal EV. BYD Seal offers tremendous value for what it costs. If we take luxury sedans like Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, Audi A4, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe along with mainstream sedans like Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb, they all cost more than BYD Seal. Also, none of them are fully electric, none of them are anywhere near as performant and none of them offer at least RWD as standard. BYD Seal annihilates its competition if we bring RTO taxes and maintenance costs of the aforementioned ICE and Hybrid vehicles.

Comparing apples to apples, only real rival for BYD Seal is BMW i4 which costs significantly more and offers significantly less performance than Seal’s top-spec Performance variant. Now the question arises, why go for legacy brands? Does BYD Seal have a lot of cost-cutting measures to strike an attractive price point? Answer is, no. We’re happy to report that the best part about BYD Seal is that it works with no surprises and idiocies. There were very few “Huh” moments with BYD Seal too, which is commendable at this price point.

Design & Quality

BYD Seal is a handsome-looking machine. The aerodynamic shape with 0.219 Cd might be slightly off-putting in pictures but looks much better in person. Car’s design grew on me with time, especially in the lovely Cosmos Black shade we had. Headlights are sleek and remind me of a Porsche Taycan and a Toyota Crown or a Prius. Actual ‘Double U’ lighting elements on the inside along with ‘Ripple’ LED elements in bumper stay true to its ‘Ocean’ theme. Similar Ripple design attributes are seen on front quarter panels too.

19-inch aero alloy wheels look very swanky and side profile is swoopy and curvaceous. There are interesting creases on doors and bonnet lending underlying aggression and muscle. Rear gets a ‘Boundless’ LED connected tail light design. Rear bumper gets a large diffuser (real) like on a sportscar which must be contributing to the overall aero performance. BYD uses double-glazed glass with front windshield and windows for sound-proofing and they work. The silver-plated glass roof boasts 99% UV isolation and a large 1.9 m2 viewing area.

Stepping in, you will first be greeted by metallic scuff plates at all door sills. Aiding ingress and egress for driver is a welcome function where seat moves back making it easy to climb in and has a memory function too. Once you’re in, swooping lines across the interiors and lovely quilted leather seats captivate you. These seats are well-bolstered and thoroughly hug occupant’s body. Floating centre console has a gear selector along with start/stop, parking brake, a few telephony and climate control buttons and dials to select driving modes.

Cabin lighting is LEDs and there is soothing ambient lighting on the inside as well. Lights for vanity mirrors were diffused LEDs which feel upmarket. Overall ambience from BYD Seal’s interior is top-notch for the price. BYD has used soft-touch plastics extensively and almost all touch points had them. There is suede material on the dashboard which is unique in this price bracket. BYD doesn’t call it Alcantara (maybe there was no deal with Alcantara brand). Touchpoints lower down the centre console were also soft to touch, which is just nice. Headliner is finished with premium knitted material too.

Steering wheel and upholstery were clad with real leather. No “leather with an asterisk” nonsense here. All the buttons and rollers felt very premium and had a damped feeling to them, like a proper luxury car. BYD Seal EV gets felt lining inside the damped glovebox and storage bin under front centre armrest for a premium feel. Carpeting is also of premium quality and extends all the way till the car’s cargo area.

Features & Practicality

BYD’s rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. Premium Dynaudio audio system gets a subwoofer at the back for a much fuller sound. Voice control yielded a fast response and ‘Hi BYD’ command triggers the system. A 10.25-inch colour TFT screen takes care of car’s instrumentation and incorporates speedo, SOC, DTE, ADAS-related info, performance metrics and more.

Where space and practicality are concerned, BYD Seal EV offers a lot of room for both front and rear occupants. I am 182 cm long individual and I didn’t face any issues with legroom, headroom and shoulder room at the back or front. Seat ergonomics is spot on too, striking the right amount of comfort and support. Practicality-wise, Seal EV gets a 400L boot with wide and large hatch-style opening tailgate. There is a 50L frunk (front trunk) which is reasonably practical. All the door packets, glovebox and storage under front armrest can house water bottles and other paraphernalia without breaking a sweat. Below floating centre console, we have additional storage space with a couple of USB sockets.

Features-wise, BYD Seal is packed to the brim. We get LED lighting all around, 19-inch wheels, keyless entry, pop-out flush door handles, electrically adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support for driver’s seat, a HUD, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, rear AC vents, front and rear armrest, dual-zone climate control, PM 2.5 air purifier, NFC on ORVMs, heated ORVMs, twin wireless mobile chargers on centre console, steering mounted controls, cruise control, electrically operated rear tailgate with soft-close feature, hydraulic bonnet struts, full-fledged puncture repair kit among others.

Where safety is concerned, BYD is offering 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS, TCS, auto hold, hill hold, ABS EBD and a host of ADAS suite. Speaking of ADAS suite, BYD Seal EV gets Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control, Predictive Collision Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Speed Limit Control, Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking, Blind Spot Detection, High Beam Assist and Driver Attention Warning.

Ride, Handling & Performance

BYD Seal EV is based on the upgraded e-Platform 3.0 architecture with Cell To Body technology. Tightly integrating battery into vehicle’s floor improves vehicle safety, stability, handling and performance. The car feels rigid and stiff and there is no point of concern with BYD’ impeccable engineering. High-strength materials used in vehicular engineering have resulted in a full-fat 5-star crash safety rating awarded by Euro NCAP.

When I first saw the 45 profile tyres on Seal, I was sceptical about car’s ride quality. However, BYD Seal EV surprised me with commendable composure, offering the right balance between ride comfort and sporty handling. Front double wishbone setup and rear 5-link setup with adaptive dampers and forged aluminium swingarm on top-spec model proved to be quite impressive. There is minimal body roll on corners and nose-dive on braking. Car stays pretty composed, thanks to its impeccable 50:50 weight distribution.

Seal EV gracefully absorbed most of the bumps and undulations our Indian roads could throw at it without any thunks. That said, I wish Seal EV packed a 55-profile tyre to prevent damage to wheels in worst-case scenarios. The 145 mm ground clearance is a point of concern, however. We didn’t scrape car’s underbelly on speed breakers. We were tacking a steeply stepped side intersection in Delhi NCR and it slightly scraped the car’s underbelly. Again, a 55-profile tyre would have made all the difference here.

235/45-R19 XX tyres on BYD Seal offered great grip. Car didn’t lose traction while putting the power down from a standstill. Top-spec Performance variant gets iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaption Control) which predicts wheel speed in advance depending on road conditions. Despite being a 4.8m long vehicle, BYD Seal EV has a pretty manageable 5.7m turning radius. Overall, BYD Seal EV feels athletic and is very confidence-inspiring and sure-footed. In and around Delhi NCR, I was searching for gaps in the traffic to launch this like a missile and it never disappointed me once.

Conclusion

No car is perfect. Suppose we take BYD Seal EV for example. In that case, it lacks wireless Apple CarPlay, it doesn’t have felt lining in door pockets like VW Passat had, Android Auto doesn’t work when infotainment screen is in portrait mode and there is no sun blind for the glass roof and sun shades for rear windows, which is not a good idea for a hot and sunny market like India. Front AC vents can only be positioned from the screen or choose one of the swing modes. Driver-side air vents are smaller and didn’t move up and down, chilling my hands. Ingress and egress for tall individuals into driver seat could have been more streamlined.

At this point, I’m just nit-picking because there are no deal breakers with BYD Seal EV. While there are a few minor criticisms, BYD more than makes up for it with an unbeatable price-to-performance ratio. The car poses incredible value for what it offers and is a very unique luxury proposition for the price. To answer our question, BYD Seal EV is the ‘Deal of the Day’ . If you are a prospective buyer, BYD Seal EV should be on your shortlist.