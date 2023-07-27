2023 Force Gurkha Getting New Updates – Launch Next Month

Updated Force Gurkha will comply with the stricter BS6 Phase II emission norms and also get several new features

For ultimate off-roading fun, Force Gurkha is one of the best 4×4 options available in the country. It competes against the likes of Mahindra Thar and recently launched Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Force Motors is currently working to upgrade the Gurkha to comply with the stricter emission norms. Along with that, Gurkha is also expected to get a range of cosmetic and functional updates. The updated version could be launched by August-end 2023.

Force Gurkha expected updates

On the outside, Force Gurkha will be getting grills to protect the headlights, fog lights and turn indicators. While being functionally relevant, these grills will also improve the vehicle’s overall look and feel. Gurkha has a rugged profile and the grille treatment will surely complement its styling. Other exterior features will remain the same as the current model.

Some of the key highlights include an all-metal body, LED headlamps with unmatched illumination, prominent front bumper, air intake snorkel, squared wheel arches, thick body cladding and large passenger windows. Colour options offered with the current model will be continued. It includes Red, Green, White, Orange and Black. Force Gurkha can be accessorized with options such as windscreen bar, roof carrier, rear ladder, roof rails and alloy wheels shod with all-terrain tyres.

Inside, Force Gurkha will be getting updates such as internally adjustable ORVMs. These can be folded from inside. Other updates include front seat armrests, a larger and improved head unit and a new fully digital instrument cluster. The tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) will be integrated into the instrument cluster. Features that will be carried forward include the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers, USB ports, Bluetooth music and calling, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, HVAC, 12 V socket and central locking.

Force Gurkha performance, off-roading capabilities

Powering Force Gurkha is a 2.6-litre diesel motor that churns out 91 hp of peak power and 250 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It is unlikely that performance numbers will be changed with the updated version. Compliance with the stricter emission norms will be achieved largely by using an improved exhaust system. It is said that Force Motors is currently working on upgraded NOX sensors to be used with Gurkha. The updated version is expected to get an improved suspension and 4×4 setup as well.

Even in its current form, Force Gurkha has some serious off-roading capabilities. For example, Gurkha is the only vehicle in its category to offer mechanically actuated differential locks on both axles. The 4×4 High and 4×4 Low levers are conveniently located in the central console.

Gurkha has 700 mm of water wading capability, made possible with the air intake snorkel. Another key feature is gradeability of 35°. Such features are difficult to find with rival offerings. These significantly enhance Gurkha’s capabilities across a wide variety of terrains and environments. Thanks to new features, a price hike can be expected with 2023 Force Gurkha.

Source