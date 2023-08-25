2023 Hero Glamour 125 Launch Price Rs 82k – Delivers 63 Kmpl Mileage

Primary changes with Hero New Glamour 125 are in decals on body along with a new fully digital instrument cluster

India’s largest motorcycle manufacturer has updated its popular Glamour motorcycle for 2023. The company now calls it New Glamour. There have been a few tweaks in its appearance and an upgrade in its instrumentation department. This is likely to be different than the upcoming Glamour XTEC DR and DS variants homologated.

Hero New Glamour 125

Hero New Glamour 125 costs Rs. 82,348 for drum brake variant and Rs. 86,348 for disc brake variant (both prices ex-sh). The New Glamour slots itself between Glamour Canvas and Glamour XTEC already on sale starting in India. For context, Glamour Canvas starts from Rs. 80,638 and Glamour XTEC starts from Rs. 87,748 (both prices ex-sh).

There are three colours on offer – Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black. New Glamour is slightly different from Glamour Canvas and Glamour XTEC. Both these motorcycles share exactly similar body panels down to the last detail. However, New Glamour dons a different body than the other two and takes a slightly bulkier and unappealing approach.

We can see this in the fuel tank design and tank shrouds. Even the headlights and rear subframe body panels look old and unappealing when opposed to sleeker, sportier and athletic design language used with Glamour Canvas and Glamour XTEC. Even the headlights are LEDs with LED DRLs with Glamour Canvas and Glamour XTEC.

While New Glamour has an old-school halogen setup. Despite this, New Glamour costs more than Glamour Canvas and that is because of the new instrument cluster. This is a fully digital unit as opposed to Glamour Canvas’ semi-digital unit.

New Glamour’s fully digital instrument screen is identical to Splendor XTEC’s screen without XTEC features and with Blue backlighting instead of Orange. Buyers craving both LED headlights and XTEC features should opt for Glamour XTEC which gets the same instrument unit as Xpulse line.

Powertrain and componentry

This new screen shows a real-time mileage indicator and a low fuel indicator. There is a USB charger too. Hero New Glamour 125 packs the same BS6 P2, E20 and OBD-II compliant 125cc engine as before with 10.6 bhp and 10.6 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero MotoCorp’s proprietary i3S tech (stop/start) helps to achieve 63 km/l fuel efficiency. Primary rivals for New Glamour are Honda SP 125 and Bajaj CT 125X.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp, said, “With its immense popularity, Glamour has created a large base of loyal fans among the youth of the country who are seeking style, comfort & technology. At Hero MotoCorp, our intent has always been to provide our customers with distinctive features and technologically advanced products.

The introduction of the New Glamour will further strengthen the brand’s presence in the most competitive 125cc segment and help in improving market share. We are confident that the iconic Glamour in its new avatar will add to the growing appeal of our two-wheeler portfolio”.