Hero Glamour XTEC DR 125 Homologated – New DR, DS Variants

Newly homologated Hero Glamour XTEC DR, Glamour DR and Glamour DS are likely to launch in the coming months

If there is an award for having the most confusing portfolio of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp has a good probability of winning it. We say this because the brand often launches variants of an existing product as a new product.

Leaked homologation data reveals that Hero is getting ready to launch variant no.6 and variant no.7 of its popular Glamour 125. Company calls them Glamour DR and Glamour DS. Base vehicle for these new variations is the yet-to-be-launched Glamour XTEC DR. These new homologated products have different dimensions than existing Glamour.

New Hero Glamour XTEC 125 Homologated

As of now, it is not clear whether base Glamour XTEC DR with different dimensions as the outgoing Glamour line is a new product line or not. If it is, then the change in dimensions is self-explanatory. But type approval documents refer to these as variant no. 6 and variant no. 7 of upcoming base Glamour XTEC DR. Currently there are three Glamour variants on offer. These are Glamour, Glamour Canvas and Glamour XTEC.

Glamour is the base non-flashy ‘model’, Glamour Canvas gets LED headlights, side stand cutoff and exclusive colours and Glamour XTEC is the top-spec with fully-digital instrument cluster from Xpulse line and XTEC suite of connected features. Dimensions are identical with all three motorcycles (2051 mm length, up to 743 mm width, 1074 mm height and 1273 mm long wheelbase).

But the new Hero Glamour XTEC DR 125 the company has homologated, is likely to be a new product. All three variants measure differently than current Glamour models. Base Glamour XTEC DR measures 1959 mm long, up to 743 mm wide, 1072 mm tall and has a 1273 mm wheelbase.

Are these new variants or models?

Now, ‘variants’ of this new base model Glamour XTEC DR have different dimensions including the wheelbase. They don’t have XTEC in their name, which ‘base model’ Glamour XTEC DR has. Both Glamour DR and Glamour DS (variant no. 6 and variant no. 7) measure 2042 mm long, up to 742 mm wide, 1090 mm tall and has a 1267 mm long wheelbase.

Regardless of the difference in dimensions, all Glamour bikes have the same 124.7cc single-cylinder engine. Power and torque figures are 8 kW (10.73 bhp) at 7500 RPM and 10.6 Nm at 6000 PRM. They all get the same 5-speed gearbox as well. Interestingly Glamour XTEC gets XPulse’s instrument screen, but the more premium Xtreme 160R 4V doesn’t.