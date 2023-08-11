2023 Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe Launch Price Rs 73k – 10 Yr Warranty

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe: Redefining Commuter Biking

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its latest motorcycle in the commuter segment – the 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe. With an array of updated features, enhanced comfort, and an attractive design, the CD110 Dream Deluxe aims to set a new benchmark for commuter motorcycles

The CD110 Dream Deluxe boasts an attractive design with stylish graphics on the tank and side cover. The addition of an attractive visor and front fender enhances the bike’s aesthetics, while the chrome muffler cover and five-spoke silver alloy wheels contribute a touch of elegance to the overall profile.

2023 Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe – Colours and Prices

HMSI offers the CD110 Dream Deluxe in four captivating color options: Black with Red, Black with Blue, Black with Green, and Black with Grey. With an ex-showroom price starting at Rs 73,400, this commuter motorcycle offers exceptional value for the features and technology it provides. The heart of the 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe is a state-of-the-art 109.51 cc 4-stroke engine, adhering to BS-VI standards. It generates a robust 6.47 kW of power at 7500 rpm, while its peak torque of 9.30 N-m at 5500 rpm ensures spirited acceleration and versatile performance.

As a testament to its confidence in the product’s quality and longevity, HMSI introduces a special 10-year warranty package, combining the standard 3-year warranty with an optional 7-year extended warranty. This comprehensive warranty coverage underlines the brand’s commitment to customer satisfaction and product durability.

Elevated Comfort and Convenience

The CD110 Dream Deluxe brings an array of features designed to enhance rider comfort and convenience. The DC headlamp, for instance, offers a stable and consistent illumination level, eliminating the discomfort of fluctuating light during night or low-speed riding. The Engine Start/Stop switch adds a touch of convenience by allowing riders to start the engine with a downward press and stop it with an upward press. This streamlined functionality simplifies the rider’s interaction with the bike.

In terms of braking performance, the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer redistributes braking force between the front and rear wheels. This not only optimizes braking efficiency but also contributes to overall safety. The seal chain, requiring less frequent adjustments and maintenance, adds to the bike’s user-friendly design.

Dimensions

Its dimensions of 2044 mm length, 736 mm width, and 1076 mm height provide a balanced stance. With a 1285 mm wheelbase for steady handling and 162 mm ground clearance for versatile terrain navigation, it combines agility with confidence. Weighing 112 kg, it’s maneuverable, and the 9.1L fuel tank capacity ensures long rides without constant refueling, suitable for both city commuting and open-road journeys. The 2023 CD110 Dream Deluxe features tubeless tyres with sizes 80/100-18 M/C 47P for the front and 80/100-18 M/C 54P for the rear. The braking system consists of 130 mm drum brakes for both the front and rear wheels.

One of the standout features is the brushless ACG (Alternating Current Generator) starter motor. This component offers a virtually noiseless start, eliminating the traditional cranking noise associated with starting a motorcycle. Furthermore, it ensures a jolt-free engine start every time and also charges the battery while the bike is in motion. The ACG starter motor is coupled with an ingenious Swing Back feature, which rotates the engine slightly in the opposite direction. This helps the piston achieve a ‘running start,’ making it effortless to start the engine with minimal power.

Management Speak

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of all-new OBD2 compliant CD110 Dream Deluxe, we are excited to redefine affordability and performance in the Indian motorcycle market. This next generation motorcycle, packed with comfort, convenience and reliability, reflects HMSI’s commitment to providing unmatched value to our customers.”

Introducing the all-new offering from HMSI, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Building on the rich legacy of brand CD, we are proud to introduce the all new CD110 Dream Deluxe. The motorcycle offers a comprehensive package of comfort, convenience, and style. We are confident that the attractive pricing and unmatched value will appeal to a wide range of customers, making it the perfect choice for daily commuting.”