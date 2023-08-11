Honda X-Blade Discontinued – Replaced By New SP160

It is probable that factors like low sales and launch of new SP160 could have prompted the discontinuation of Honda X-Blade

It is a standard process for OEMs to update their portfolio based on market dynamics and evolving consumer preferences. Honda recently launched all-new SP160 in the price range of Rs 1.17 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh. Honda has now made another change by removing X-Blade from its website.

It is likely that X-Blade has been discontinued for good. Inability to generate desired sales numbers could be one of the reasons for such a move. In 160cc motorcycle segment, much of Honda’s sales are contributed by Unicorn. It will be interesting to see if newly launched SP160 can deliver similar results.

Focus on SP160

It is possible that Honda may have removed X-Blade from its website on a temporary basis. As may be recalled, Honda has been working to upgrade its portfolio to comply with the stricter OBD2 emission norms and E20 ethanol-mix fuel. In June, Honda launched updated versions of Shine 125 and Unicorn. Based on market feedback, it is possible that Honda may bring back X-Blade at a later date.

As of now, it appears that Honda wants to clear the road for all-new SP160. In that context, discontinuation of X-Blade seems relevant. But there is no official word from the company or whether X-Blade will make a comeback. With X-Blade removed from Honda’s website, users now have the option to choose either Unicorn or SP160. While Unicorn is popular, the idea of trying something new may attract customers towards SP160. While Unicorn has a well-rounded profile, SP160 is relatively a lot more flamboyant.

X-Blade too had a sporty profile, just as good as other popular bikes like Pulsar and Apache. Some of the key features included robo-face LED headlamp with powerful illumination, sculpted fuel tank, sharp body panelling, sporty graphics, upswept exhaust, sleek grab rails and edgy tail lamp.

Colour options included Sports Red, Strontium Silver Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic. The bike had features such as full digital instrument console, side stand engine cut-off, engine stop switch, ABS and hazard switch.

X-Blade had the same 160cc platform

With the stricter BS6 Phase 2 emission norms, Honda’s 162.71cc engine has slightly reduced power and torque output. When last available, X-Blade numbers were at 13.86 PS of max power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. With the OBD2 compliance, the engine now produces 13.46 PS and 14.58 Nm. Both Unicorn and new SP160 share the same numbers.

After SP160 gains traction and desired fan following, Honda could think about bringing back X-Blade with OBD-2 compliance. SP160 seems to have potential and deserves all the support it can get. Especially when the festive season is just around the corner. In terms of emission compliance, there have been various instances where products were removed and later reintroduced in updated form. It remains to be seen what exactly Honda is planning for X-Blade.