2023 Honda Dio 125 Scooter Launch Price Rs 83.4k – New Features, Colours

Honda has launched the new and updated Dio 125cc scooter in India – Offered in 2 variants

New Honda Dio boasts a range of impressive features that make it a standout in its class. With sleek position lamp and bold graphics, this head-turning vehicle is sure to grab attention on road. Equipped with dual outlet muffler and tail lamp with split grab rail, Dio combines style with functionality.

Safety is top priority with Dio. It features a wave disk brake for responsive and reliable stopping power. Alloy wheels not only enhance appearance but also contribute to stability and performance. Additionally, Dio is equipped with latest Honda Smart Key technology, allowing for convenient unlocking and locking without need for a physical key.

Exploring the 2023 Honda Dio’s Impressive Features

Underneath its stylish exterior, Dio houses a powerful 125cc PGM-FI engine with Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). This engine incorporates friction reduction and improved combustion, resulting in efficient performance and reduced emissions. Honda ACG Starter ensures smooth and silent engine starts, while improvised tumble flow technology enhances fuel efficiency.

Dio is packed with smart features that enhance riding experience. Fully digital meter provides real-time information at a glance, keeping riders informed and connected. Idling Stop System helps conserve fuel by automatically shutting off engine when idle, and Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor ensures safe operation by preventing accidental starts.

For added convenience, Dio offers ample storage space with an 18L compartment and front pocket. Dual function switch allows for easy access to seat and external fuel lid, while Two Lid Fuel Opening System simplifies refueling.

Safety and control are further enhanced with Dio’s Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer, which distributes braking force evenly for stable and controlled stops. Telescopic suspension with 12-inch front wheel and 3-step adjustable rear suspension provide a comfortable and smooth ride, even on uneven roads. With high ground clearance and mapped SMART ECU and immobilizer system, Dio offers safe and secure riding experience.

Colour Your Ride: Attractive Options in the 2023 Honda Dio

Dio comes in a variety of attractive colour options, including Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, and Sports Red. This allows riders to choose colour that best suits their personal style and preferences.

Dio also comes with a 10-year warranty package, giving riders peace of mind and long-term reliability. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new enthusiast, Honda Dio combines style, performance, and advanced features to elevate your riding experience. Stay tuned for part 2, where we will delve deeper into Dio’s specifications and performance capabilities.

Tailored to Your Needs: Choosing the Perfect Honda Dio Variant for You

Honda Dio offers two variants to cater to different rider preferences: Standard variant and Smart variant. Standard variant comes with a price of Rs. 83,400 (ex-showroom Delhi) and provides a comprehensive range of features, making it an excellent choice for riders looking for style and performance. On other hand, Smart variant, priced at Rs. 91,300 (ex-showroom Delhi), offers all features of Standard variant along with advanced technologies like Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start, and Smart Safe. These smart features enhance convenience, accessibility, and security during riding experience. With these options, riders can choose Dio variant that best suits their needs and budget, ensuring a satisfying and personalized riding experience.