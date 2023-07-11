MY2023 Honda Dio Twin Digital Instrument Cluster – Launch

Only the new top-spec H-Smart, DLX trims on MY2023 Honda Dio gets this new blue-backlit instrument screen with smart key

There are quite of few teasers on Honda’s Indian social media handles hinting a radical new product. There was an engine sound in the background too, hinting a bigger motorcycle engine. Honda’s marketing team had put a space between the two V in revv word, hinting a new product starting with the name V.

Company teased a new instrument cluster with a side stand cut-off feature with a picture of a cruiser motorcycle. With such anticipation fuelling discussions, Honda has revealed the product. And it is an updated Dio scooter for MY2023.

MY2023 Honda Dio Digital Upgrade: It’s All About the Screens

Honda’s newest Dio gets a ton of new features and some of them were on offer with Activa. That said, the new instrument cluster is of primary importance. There are two digital LCD displays with MY2023 Honda Dio. In contrast, MY2023 Activa doesn’t even get one.

Only the Activa 125 gets the smaller LCD screen, shared with MY2023 Dio. There is a new rectangular display that packs Blue backlighting. It looks bigger than Hornet 2.0’s instrument cluster. The Dio Scooter Screen is one where Speed, Tacho, and Side-Stand Indicator meet their Blue-Backlit destiny.

There is a separate cluster on top of this new display that shows telltale signs like engine service, battery and smart key indicator. There is a three-step ECO indicator too, and all of these could have fit into the new display easily. Below this new display, the same old square-ish positive LCD screen remains as is. Reminds me of TVS Ntorq XT’s tacky execution.

This square screen shows time, odometer, and fuel level along with distance to empty, average mileage and real-time fuel efficiency. Again, all of these could have easily fit in the new blue-backlit display that MY2023 Honda Dio is packing. To make this instrument area a lot cleaner. We could see this new instrument screen with other Honda scooters as well.

Screen Wars: MY2023 Honda Dio Scooter Features

Honda is not offering side stand cutoff as a standard feature even with its new top-spec H-Smart trim. It is optional across the trim levels. Only top-spec H-Smart gets Activa’s new smart key which supports keyless entry along with alloy wheels, a smart switch, battery indicator, and smart key indicator.

Both H-Smart and DLX get LED headlights and this new instrument screen. All trims feature an external fuel filler lid, a front pocket, a silent starter and the likes. Engine is the same across all trims which is a 110cc generating 7.75 bhp of power and 9.03 Nm of torque.

There is no disc brake option with MY2023 Honda Dio yet. Front gets a 12” tyre and rear gets 10” one. Pricing starts from Rs. 68,625 (ex-sh, Delhi) for base model. If one craves all the bells and whistles we mentioned in this post, they have to shell out Rs. 77,712 (ex-sh, Delhi) for the top-spec H-Smart trim.