Honda Elevate Drive Review – Simple, Versatile, Reliable

Honda Elevate Drive Review – Powertrain, Performance Insights- A Balanced Drive with Honda’s iVTEC Engine

Honda Elevate Drive Review – Just like its sedan counterpart, the 5th generation City, Elevate features the latest iteration of Honda’s 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine. This has undergone some minor adjustments to suit Elevate’s body style. However, unlike the City, Elevate does not offer the e:HEV option, resulting in a limited choice of powertrains between a 6-speed Manual and a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) paired with the same 1.5-litre powerhouse.

The engine proves to be well-suited for daily commutes within the city or even for weekend trips on the highway. However, if you’re seeking an exhilarating and adrenaline-pumping drive, you might find it slightly underpowered. On the bright side, the Manual transmission delivers a seamless driving experience. Notably, the CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) has undergone significant modifications by Honda to address the rubber band effect that plagues many CVTs. The CVT confidently emulates the downshifts of a traditional Manual Transmission, resulting in a surprisingly engaging and spirited drive. A description not often associated with CVTs.

Driving Dynamics: Composed and Confident on the Road

Enhancement to the CVT’s performance is achieved through carefully engineered adjustments. With RPMs (Revolutions Per Minute) of the engine and the vehicle’s speed aligned smoothly, there is no sluggish sensation. And having created a sense of connection between the driver and the vehicle, the gap between traditional Manual Transmissions and CVTs is bridged for a more enjoyable driving experience. Being more adaptive to throttle inputs, vehicle speed, and engine RPM, the CVT is now better packed for a dynamic driving experience, convenience. Here’s what the company says about Elevate Safety.

Elevate’s Driving Dynamics align with Honda’s well-known standards, offering a balanced and comfortable ride. Suspension setup is tuned to provide a soft and smooth ride, effectively absorbing most road undulations and ensuring a pleasant driving experience. Whether cruising at permissible speed or tackling corners, Elevate remains composed and stable to instil a sense of confidence in the driver. One of the notable features of Elevate’s Driving Dynamics is its responsive and well-weighted steering. The steering system adapts to the vehicle’s speed, providing appropriate resistance and feedback. This elevates a better sense of the road and to maintain control with ease. Carefully calibrated to strike a balance between comfort and stability, Elevate makes for a grounded, enjoyable and reassuring daily commuter.

Honda Elevate Drive Review: A Practical Marvel Balancing Functionality and Appeal

Elevate presents itself as a well-rounded package that could have been a market disruptor had it arrived a few years earlier. While it may lack some flashy features like a panoramic sunroof or ventilated seats, its focus on functionality remains high. And this alone can makes it a compelling choice for many buyers. Absence of the e:HEV technology, which is found in some of Honda’s other models, might have impacted its showroom appeal.

In today’s highly competitive compact SUV market, Elevate’s unique selling proposition (USP) lies in its versatility. And of course, the assurance of being a Honda product. It may not have all the bells and whistles that some rivals offer. But it compensates with a good all-around performance and the reliability that Honda is renowned for.

The decision not to include certain crowd-pulling features like a panoramic sunroof or ventilated seats may have been a strategic one. And puts the focus back on delivering a practical and value-driven offering to the customers. Such features, although appealing to some, may not always contribute significantly to the core functionality and performance of the vehicle. Instead, Elevate prioritises a comfortable and grounded driving experience, which aligns with its intended market positioning.

Elevate Interiors: Refined and Roomy

Honda has introduced a refined and premium cabin design for the Elevate. Characterized by its clutter-free layout, and generous use of leather lends a luxurious touch. Combination of black and tan dual-tone scheme adds to the overall richness, enhancing the cabin’s ambiance. However, despite these efforts, some may find the cabin design falls slightly short. Interiors today have advanced by at least half a generation in terms of interior aesthetics. Front seats offer good back support and a snug feel, ensuring a comfortable driving experience. However, taller drivers or passengers might have concerns regarding the under-thigh support. Surprisingly, unlike many other Honda models, the front co-passenger leg space is relatively limited, which might be noticeable during extended journeys.

Fortunately, the second-row seats align well with Honda’s “Man Maximum, Machine Minimum” philosophy, providing ample space for seating three adults in comfort. Intelligent space utilisation allows for a pleasant and roomy rear seating experience, making it suitable for longer trips and family outings.

Honda’s claim about Elevate having the largest boot space in its segment holds true in our experience. The boot area is thoughtfully designed, offering practicality and usability without any gimmicks. The generous space ensures easy accommodation of luggage and other belongings. This is a practical choice for daily errands or extended travels.

Elevate Tech: A Smart Infotainment Interface and Sensing Tech Pack

The top-end Elevate variant boasts a range of tech features. This includes a 10.25″ touchscreen infotainment system, a combination of digital and analogue instrument cluster (similar to the 5th gen City), a wireless smartphone charger, a sunroof, and Honda’s Sensing tech pack. The pack includes advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control, among others. The touchscreen infotainment system impresses with its responsiveness and user-friendly interface. Inclusion of physical buttons for essential controls enhances its overall usability. Similarly, the addition of physical buttons for air conditioning management earns Elevate extra points in terms of convenience.

While Elevate’s tech offerings are comprehensive and self-sufficient, it is essential to note that customer expectations have evolved. And expectations now to include certain “Good to Have” features. Many top-spec competitors now offer powered driver seats, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroofs, and heads-up displays. These are not present in Elevate’s features list. These omissions may not significantly impact those seeking an excellent value-for-money proposition. But they could become a point of consideration for customers looking for a more feature-rich experience.

Segment Positioning – Should be a Price-Savvy SUV Choice

In the case of Honda aiming to position Elevate as a competitively priced option in the market, the absence of some high-end features may be forgivable. Customers might find the trade-off justifiable if the vehicle comes with a more budget-friendly price tag compared to its competitors.

However, if Honda decides to charge a premium for the brand value and reliability it offers, Elevate might face stiffer competition from models with more extensive feature sets, potentially leading to a disadvantage in terms of market positioning. Honda’s pricing strategy will play a significant role in determining how Elevate competes in the crowded market, where additional features are becoming increasingly important for customers’ buying decisions.