Honda Elevate Variant Wise Features Leak – Base, Mid and Top trims

Honda Elevate is opened for bookings at Rs 21,000 at company dealerships while prices will be announced soon

Honda Elevate will be an important addition to the company portfolio that currently includes the Amaze and City sedans. It will also mark the company’s entry into the highly competitive SUV segment that currently sees the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.

Bookings have opened both via company dealerships and online with deliveries promised by September 2023. As per leaked info, Honda will offer the SUV in four broad variants of SV, V, VX and ZX with each offering distinct features and driver and passenger conveniences.

Honda Elevate Variant wise Features

Exclusive to each variant, the Honda Elevate SV base variant receives LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps and rides on R16 wheels. The interiors are done up in beige coloured fabric upholstery while rear seats are in a 60:40 split. It will receive engine push button start, Honda smart entry system, auto air conditioning with PM 2.5 cabin air purification filter and dual front SRS airbags.

In addition to features offered on the SV trim, the Elevate V mid-variant gets a floating type 20.3 cm (8 inch) advanced touchscreen display unit with 4 speakers, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto along with Honda Connect. It also sports a multi angle rear view camera and steering mounted audio and HFT controls.

Moving up the range, the Honda Elevate VX trim will come with more premium features as compared to those seen on the SV and V trims. Its exteriors will see roof rails, LED projector fog lamps, R17 dual tone diamond cut alloy wheels and a one touch electric sun roof. In addition to those features seen on the V variant, the cabin will also sport a 17.7 cm (7 inch) HD colour TFT meter cluster, wireless smartphone charger, lane watch camera, auto folding door mirrors and a total of 6 speakers.

Honda Elevate ZX Top of the Line Features

The top spec Honda Elevate ZX trim will stand apart with chrome out door handles and auto dimming IRVMs. It will also sport Honda sensing ADAS technology, side airbags and side curtain airbags, a floating type 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) advanced HD touchscreen with display audio and sub display area along with a total of 8 speakers. The cabin will receive luxurious brown coloured leatherette upholstery while the dashboard and door trims will be finished with soft touch pads.

With the Honda Elevate positioned on the same platform as the 5th Gen Honda City, it will borrow its engine lineup from the latter with a 1.5 liter petrol engine offering 121 hp power and 145 Nm torque. The engines get mated to either 6 speed manual or CVT gearbox options. Automatic transmission will only be available in V, VX and ZX variants. The Honda Elevate will receive neither diesel nor hybrid powertrains at the time of launch.

Honda Elevate dimensions stand at 4,312mm length, 1,790mm width and 1,650mm height. It gets a wheelbase of 2,650mm and ground clearance of 220 mm while it rides on R17 alloy wheels and receives segment leading 458 liters boot space. It will be offered in a total of 10 colour options which will include 7 monotones and 3 dual tones. Radiant Red, Phoenix Orange and Platinum White will be either in single tone or with contrasting black roof while Golden Brown, Obsidian Blue, Lunar Silver and Meteoroid Gray are exclusively offered in monotones.

