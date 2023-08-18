2023 Honda Livo Launch Price Rs 78.5k – 3 Colours, 10 Yrs Warranty

The new 2023 Honda Livo packs a BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine with OBD-II setup

Honda 2W India today launched 2023 Livo which meets Indian Government’s BS6 P2 emission standards. Honda’s cutting-edge engine technology with Livo is eSP (Enhanced Smart Power). Tubeless tyres have entered the equation too and offer a decent safety net against unexpected punctures.

2023 Honda Livo prices start from Rs. 78,500 (ex-sh) for drum brake variant and Rs. 82,500 for disc brake variant. It goes head-to-head with other offerings like Hero Passion range (except Passion+), Bajaj CT 110X and Platina 110 range, TVS Star City+, Sport and Radeon along with Honda’s own CD 110.

2023 Honda Livo Launched

The main concept for this update is to give it a slightly more ‘Urban Style’ as Honda calls it. A keen eye will inform you of the changes with the new 2023 Livo. They are all new graphics, a modern and re-designed front visor and taillights. That said, if you’re not a fan of stickers, Honda is offering a new mono-tone shade too, which looks subtler.

Tank shrouds add some muscle for Livo and form a recess for the rider to grip the motorcycle better. Main talking points about the 2023 Honda Livo is eSP integration in the powertrain. This comprises a brushless ACG starter motor. Which is silent in operation, and it reverses function by acting as a generator as well, to charge its battery.

There is PGM-FI which translates to programmed fuel injection. This kit has intelligent sensors accounting for an optimum charge (fuel air mixture) for highest possible efficiency and least emissions. Lastly, Honda has used an off-set cylinder placement and coupled that with a roller rocker arm, reduces friction enabling better power and efficiency.

There is a piston cooling jet in the block improving cooling as well. All of these lead to improved fuel efficiency that is the primary goal with budget commuter motorcycles of this class. A solenoid valve ensures one time start. External fuel pump aids in easy maintenance. Switchgear includes integrated engine start/stop switch, there is a DC headlamp, a 657 mm long seat, 5-step pre-load adjustable rear twin shockers, RSU telescopic front forks and Combi-Brake system as well.

Value Proposition for Customers

In addition to its technological advancements and style enhancements, HMSI is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the motorcycle, showcasing their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil the OBD2 compliant 2023 Honda Livo. This launch reflects our constant pursuit to elevate the riding experience, offering enhanced peace of mind. We are confident that the new Livo will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment.”

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders.”