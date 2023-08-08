New Honda SP160 Launch Price Rs 1.17 L to Rs 1.22 L – Unicorn Based

New Honda SP160 will utilizes SP125’s sporty profile, while borrowing the engine and other hardware from Unicorn 160

While introducing new products helps target a larger audience base, it isn’t necessary to start from scratch every time. An easier and cost-effective way is to use an existing platform to develop new products. Sometimes, the best of two or more products can be combined to create something new and exciting.

A similar strategy is being used by Honda for developing SP160, a mix of Unicorn and SP125. While Unicorn is preferred for its well-rounded design and powerful performance, SP125 is popular for its sporty profile. A combination of these aspects has potential to create a bestseller.

Honda SP160 features

New SP160 borrows much of its styling from the smaller capacity SP125. The latter is designed to be a head-turner on the streets. SP125 boasts of a sharp LED DC headlamp, layered fuel tank design with sporty graphics, unique split alloy wheels, premium chrome muffler cover and edgy tail lamp. The colour palette for SP125 is a lot more vibrant in comparison to Unicorn. A similar set of features are on offer with the new SP160.

Honda SP160 will appeal to folks who are looking for a ride that is a lot more flamboyant. Of course, some platform-specific features of Unicorn will also have to be incorporated. But overall, SP160 will closely match the youthful exuberance associated with the smaller-capacity SP125. With Unicorn’s powerful engine, users can expect the best of both worlds.

Honda SP160 will have distinct colour options in comparison to Unicorn. These are Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic , Matte Dark Blue Metallic , Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Pearl Deep Ground Gray.

There will be some differences in the hardware as well. For example, SP160 will have a smaller capacity 12-litre fuel tank. In comparison, Unicorn is equipped with a 13-litre fuel tank. Another difference is that SP160 will weigh 141 kg, as compared to Unicorn’s kerb weight of 139 kg. Users can expect better control and handling with SP160, as it will have smaller 17-inch wheels at both ends. In comparison, Unicorn has 18-inch wheels.

Honda SP160 performance, specs

2023 Honda SP160 will be utilizing the 162.71cc, SI engine that does duty on Unicorn. It generates 12.9 hp of peak power and 14.58 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Honda had recently updated the engine to comply with the stricter OBD-2 emission norms. SP160 will get features such as engine stop switch, maintenance free battery and side stand engine cut off.

SP160 will have a Diamond frame, suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties will be performed by a 276 mm petal disc at front. At rear, users will have the option to choose 220 mm disc or 130 mm drum brake. Single-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Similar to Unicorn, SP160 comes with 3-years standard warranty and 7-years optional extended warranty. Pricing for Honda SP160 is more than that of Unicorn. Unicorn 160 is available at a starting price of Rs 1,09,800 (ex.sh), while the new SP160 single disc variant is priced at Rs 1,17,500 while dual disc variant is priced at Rs 1,21,900. All prices ex-sh.