2023 Kia Seltos Launch Price Rs 10.89 Lakh to Rs 19.99 Lakh

2023 Kia Seltos gains several features over its earlier counterpart with 32 safety features including 17 autonomous ADAS Level 2 features

The new Kia Seltos is here. It was unveiled in India on 4th July 2023 while bookings opened on 14th July. Today, official prices have been announced. 2023 Kia Seltos and comes in with several exterior and interior feature updates that will continue to see it compete even more efficiently with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, etc. in its segment.

Termed as the ‘Badass’, the new Seltos is being offered in HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line variants with each boasting of host of features and driver and passenger conveniences. We take you through each of these variants and the features offered so as to make it easier for buyers to select the one variant that meets each of their requirements.

2023 Kia Seltos – Variant wise Prices

The 2023 Kia Seltos receives several exterior updates over its earlier counterpart. These include a re-designed front fascia, larger grille, revised halogen/LED headlamps along with DRLs and new bumpers besides revised tail lamps. It also rides on new steel/alloy wheel designs in 16, 17 or 18 inches depending on variant. It will also boast of 9 different exterior colour options among which are Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Gray and Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl.

Dimensions have also increased on the 2023 Seltos. It now stands 4,315mm long which is longer than its earlier model. Width remains the same at 1,800mm while height has been increased to 1,645mm. It gets a 2,610 mm long wheelbase thus giving the Seltos a stronger road presence while an extended wheelbase ensure better stability at higher speeds. Kia Seltos also gets ground clearance at 190mm and receives a 433 liter boot.

No New Seltos Petrol 1.5 July 2023 Prices 1 HTE MT 10.89 2 HTK MT 12.09 3 HTK+ MT 13.49 4 HTX MT 15.19 5 HTX IVT 16.59 6 HTK+ Turbo IMT 14.99 7 HTX+ Turbo IMT 18.29 8 HTX+ Turbo DCT 19.19 9 GTX+ Turbo DCT 19.79 10 X Line Turbo DCT 19.99 Ex-sh Rs Lakh

No New Seltos Diesel July 2023 Prices 1 HTE IMT 11.99 2 HTK IMT 13.59 3 HTK+ IMT 14.99 4 HTX IMT 16.69 5 HTX+ IMT 18.29 6 HTX AT 18.19 7 GTX+ AT 19.79 8 X Line AT 19.99 Ex-sh Rs Lakh

2023 Kia Seltos HTE Variant Features

Starting with the Seltos HTE, which is the base variant, it sports halogen projector lamps and rides on 16 inch steel wheels. It also gets a shark fin antenna, silver painted door handles and high mounted stop lamp. The cabin which gets fabric upholstery sports a fully digital cluster with 10.25cm (4.2 inch) colour TFT MID, tilt steering wheel, gear shift indicators, all power windows with illumination, a C-Type USB charger with one in the front and two at the rear along with a 12V power outlet in the front. Features to on to include headlamp escort function, sunglass holder, passenger side sun visor with vanity mirror and a height adjustable driver’s seat while front row seats also get seat belt height adjuster and adjustable headrests. Seltos HTE variant also gets other features such as retractable roof assist handle, sunshade curtain for rear door, rear AC vents, front map lamps and rear room lamps and the dashboard is seen in a silver finish.

2023 Kia Seltos HTK Variant Features

2023 Kia Seltos HTK variant gets added features over those seen on HTE trim. These include a silver finished roof rack, projector fog lamps, turn signals on ORVMs, and mud guards at the front and rear. Cabin updates see a larger 20.32 cm (8 inch) wireless touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with Bluetooth. It also gets steering mounted audio controls, speakers on all doors, front tweeters and a USB A-Type charging port. The features also extend to auto light control, driver side power window, front parking sensors, rear view camera and driver rear view monitor along with electrically adjustable ORVMs.

2023 Kia Seltos HTK+ Variant Features

2023 Kia Seltos HTK+ variant sports added features over the HTK. These include Jewel LED headlamps with Star Map LED Sweeping Light Guide, Star Map LED connected tail lamps, Sequential led turn indicator and Ice Cube LED fog lamps. It gets a gloss black finished radiator grille with knurled chrome surrounds and rides on 17 inch alloy wheels which are finished in matte grey on the MT and iMT trims and in a crystal cut finish on the iVT and AT trims. The cabin gets leatherette seats in a black and beige colour scheme while driver and passenger conveniences are enhanced with dual pane panoramic sunroof, fully automatic air conditioner, smart key start/stop and remote engine start/stop feature along with rear de-fogger, electrically folding ORVMs and cruise control with manual speed limit assist.

2023 Kia Seltos HTX Variant Features

The Seltos HTX in addition to those features seen on the HTK+ also gets dual pane panoramic sunroof, chrome accents on belt line and outside door handles. The interiors get leatherette seats in Black and Beige and soft touch accents on the dashboard with stitch pattern. Leatherette steering wheel and central console along with arm rests and door armrests are also a part of its updates.

2023 Kia Seltos – HTX+, GTX+ and X Line

Coming to the top 3 variants, the HTX+ sports black interiors with premium brown inserts, a fully digital instrument cluster measuring 26.04 cm (10.25 inches) and ventilated front seats. It also gets wireless smartphone charger, 8 way driver seat and Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers.

The GTX+ rides on R18 inch crystal cut gloss black alloy wheels and gets revised front and rear body kit along with body coloured front and rear bumpers. The cabin is in black leatherette with white inserts while there is also a D cut steering wheel. ADAS Level 2 is being offered from the GTX+ trim onwards with 17 autonomous features.

The X-Line is the top of the line variant and hence in addition to all features seen on the lower trims also gets gloss black ORVMs and matte graphite outer door handles. The cabin is in an all black colour scheme with sage green inserts and sage green leatherette seats with Chevron pattern.