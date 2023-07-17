2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift LED DRLs Revealed In New Spy Shots

Discover the improvements that Hyundai has in store for new Creta – ensuring it remains a top contender in the highly competitive Indian market

Hyundai Creta, one of India’s best-selling SUVs, has been spotted undergoing testing for its highly anticipated facelift. With its undisputed success and immense popularity in the Indian market, the Creta’s facelift aims to enhance its appeal even further. Let’s delve into the expected upgrades and improvements that Hyundai has in store for this beloved SUV.

With the new Kia Seltos getting launched next month, Hyundai is expected to launch their new Creta by March 2024. The spy shots reveal that the Hyundai Creta facelift will feature several design updates, further amplifying its contemporary and rugged persona.

Enhanced Interior Features and Technology

The front fascia is expected to feature a revised grille with a more prominent chrome surround, alongside sleeker LED headlights and a restyled bumper. At the rear, we can see revised LED taillights along with new LED DRLs and a revamped bumper design. These visual enhancements will give the Creta a fresh and striking appearance, setting it apart from its competitors.

Hyundai is known for its feature-packed offerings, and the Creta facelift is likely to be no exception. Inside the cabin, there will be a range of upgrades, including a larger infotainment system with improved connectivity features, a revamped dashboard layout, and possibly a digital instrument cluster.

Additionally, advanced safety features such as autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist are anticipated to be part of the facelifted Creta’s package, ensuring enhanced safety for occupants. New Creta will come with 6 airbags as standard.

Powertrain and Performance

While specific details about the powertrain options remain undisclosed, it is expected that the Hyundai Creta facelift will continue to offer a range of petrol and diesel engines. These will include 1.5 liter NA petrol (115 PS / 144 Nm), 1.5 liter turbo petrol (160 PS / 253 Nm) and a 1.5 liter diesel (115 PS / 250 Nm).

All powertrains will be compliant with the latest emission norms, ensuring improved efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Engine options will be offered in a choice between manual, IMT, CVT or DCT – providing customers with the flexibility they desire.

Pricing of the new Creta will be in a similar range as current Creta. As one of Hyundai’s most successful offerings, the Creta has consistently impressed buyers with its reliability, versatility, and value for money. The facelifted model is poised to continue this legacy, catering to the evolving needs and preferences of SUV enthusiasts across the country.

