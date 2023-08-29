2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Walkaround Leaks – New Details Revealed

All-new Bullet 350 will retain its iconic design, all while offering an improved overall ride experience to users

Royal Enfield has worked diligently and proactively to introduce new models and updated versions at regular intervals. It has helped expand options available to consumers and tackle the threat from new and existing rivals. In the process, one can see the rise of new bestsellers such as Hunter 350.

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launch Teaser – 1st Sep 2023

Next on the agenda is all-new Bullet 350, one of the most awaited bikes in 2023. As per the official teaser, the new Bullet will be launched on 1st Sep 2023. A bump in sales is expected in the initial months after launch. Bullet already registers consistent sales every month. It is usually the 3rd best selling Royal Enfield bike, after Classic 350 and Hunter 350.

It is hard to resist Bullet 350’s old-world charm. The classic design, minimalistic panelling, step-up single piece saddle and liberal use of chrome are some of the key highlights of Bullet 350. It doesn’t seem appropriate to carry out any drastic changes on the bike. Especially when there are already other styling options available with products like Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350. Bullet fans like the old-school look and feel, which will be continued with the new-gen version.

However, users can expect improved ride dynamics with the new Bullet 350. It will be based on the new J-platform. Bullet is the only bike that hasn’t been upgraded to the new J-platform. Users have noted wide ranging improvements with the new J-platform such as reduced vibrations and smoother power delivery. Aural experience has also been improved, with the exhaust note now more refined and tasteful.

New Bullet will carry forward the same ride ergonomics and go-anywhere attitude. With its upright, comfortable riding stance, Bullet can easily handle both city streets and highways. Powered by the new smoother engine, users can expect to cover longer distances without feeling fatigued. Equipped with the new engine, Bullet 350 will generate 20 hp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. With the engine upgrade, the old UCE engine can finally be relegated to history books. It produces 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm.

Hardware specs will be largely the same with the new Bullet. It will have telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at rear. The bike has 19-inch wheels at both ends. Braking setup will comprise disc at front and drum brake at rear for entry variant while top variant will get disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. ABS will be standard.

New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price

It remains to be seen what kind of pricing strategy Royal Enfield utilizes for new Bullet. Before Hunter 350 was launched, Bullet was the most affordable Royal Enfield bike. Hunter 350 is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh. Such aggressive pricing is one of the key reasons why Hunter has emerged as the second best selling Royal Enfield bike. New Bullet 350 could be launched at a slightly higher price point, somewhere around Rs 1.60 lakh. (ex-sh)