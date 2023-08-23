Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Brochure Leaks – Variants, Colours, Specs (All Details Before Launch)

As opposed to the current model, new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with J-Series engine and platform will deliver improved performance

The word Bullet evokes enough nostalgia in most Indian automotive enthusiasts. It correlates to a timeless icon of a motorcycle from Royal Enfield. For 2023, Royal Enfield is getting ready to launch the new Bullet 350 with modern equipment on 30th August 2023. Ahead of launch, Bullet 350 brochure has leaked online, revealing all the details.

New RE Bullet 350 Leaks – Bullet is precious metal!

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Brochure reveals an all new J-Series chassis. This brings Bullet 350 in line with other modern 350s like Classic and Meteor line. It will be more durable, reliable and stable at higher speeds. The new J-Series LS (Long Stroke) engine displaces 349cc.

This engine is known for tractability, significantly less vibrations, longer service intervals and improved low-end grunt, which is a characteristic of a classic cruiser. This engine develops 20.2 bhp of power at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM. The new 5-speed gearbox should endure reduced false neutrals and smoother shifting.

Componentry is vastly similar, but slightly better than before. We still get RSU telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged rear shocks. Braking hardware includes single-disc setups at either end and single or dual-channel ABS options. Tyres get a big upgrade as they’re now fatter at both ends. We’re talking about 100-section front and 120-section rear.

Wheels are still wire-spoke type, which reflects the soul of this timeless machine. 19” front and 18” rear wheel setup lend an upright riding stance that aids tireless commuting and mile-munching (or km-munching) capabilities. Instrument cluster is a major overhaul too as it now gets RE’s ‘Digi analog’ instrument cluster with an LCD screen.

Modernity across the board!

An LCD screen on a Bullet! What a brave new world. Switchgear is another improvement as opposed to the outgoing Bullet 350. We now get a USB charging port and oval master cylinder. Design is still unmistakably a Bullet. But brought to the modern era. Headlights get twin position lamps, new tail light and turn indicator design screams retro and fits into RE’s profound portfolio.

To have an attractive base price, Royal Enfield is offering Bullet 350 in three different trims. Names for these trims are not known yet. But base trim will pack rear drum brake and single-channel ABS and chrome engine finish. Mid-spec trim bundles rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS, gold pinstriping, chrome engine and ORVMs.

Only the top-spec trim comes with dual-tone fuel tank finish, Coppa and Gold 3D badging, Coppa pinstriping and blacked-out engine and components. There are a slew of accessories in Royal Enfield’s catalogue as well, including bar-end mirrors and rear pillion backrest.