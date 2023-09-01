2023 Tata Nexon Debuts – Petrol, Diesel Engine With MT, AMT, DCT

Launch of the new Tata Nexon will take place on 14th Sep – Bookings open from 4th Sep

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off its highly-anticipated Nexon facelift, marking a significant update for the beloved compact SUV. Excitement is building among car enthusiasts as the company confirms the official launch date for both the Nexon and Nexon EV facelift models on September 14, with pre-bookings set to commence on September 4.

2023 Tata Nexon Highlights

2023 Tata Nexon facelift introduces a host of enhancements, including a spacious 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a modern two-spoke steering wheel. Drawing inspiration from Tata’s futuristic concepts, the Curvv and Harrier EV, the vehicle’s revamped design exudes contemporary elegance. Images are credited to Car and Bike, Vikash Singh and Powerdrift.

The exterior of the Nexon facelift has undergone a striking transformation, featuring a split-headlamp setup with a prominent upper grille housing the iconic Tata Motors emblem. Below, the headlights are elegantly housed within a trapezoidal enclosure, encircled by a broader grille adorned with a robust plastic accent.

This refreshed Nexon also showcases innovative sequential LED daytime running lights. While the vehicle’s side profile remains mostly unaltered, a striking accent line now boasts a contrasting hue, coupled with fresh alloy wheel designs.

At the rear, the updated Nexon sports a full-width LED taillight, with the Tata Motors logo taking center stage. The reverse light has been relocated to the bumper, which also flaunts a faux skid plate. With its ground clearance unchanged at an impressive 208mm, the Nexon facelift maintains its authoritative presence on the road.

Interior Elegance and Advanced Features

Stepping inside the cabin, the Nexon facelift offers a design reminiscent of the Curvv concept’s interior, featuring a new touchscreen setup and a contemporary two-spoke steering wheel. The air vents have been reimagined with slimmer, more angular profiles, and the dashboard now integrates fewer physical buttons. The center console houses two toggles, encircled by a touch-based HVAC control.

At the heart of the cabin is a prominent 10.25-inch touchscreen, initially introduced in the Nexon EV Max Dark edition, serving as the focal point. The Nexon facelift also boasts a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, which can be customized to display navigation information and more.

The top-tier variants come equipped with an array of premium features, including a 360-degree camera, advanced connected car technology, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and more.

Powerful Engine Choices

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift continues to offer the proven 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 120 hp and 170 Nm of torque. What’s new is the availability of four gearbox options, including a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with paddle shifters, depending on the variant. The 1.5-litre diesel engine, producing 115 hp and 160 Nm of torque, remains an option and can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT.

In a significant departure from the previous nomenclature that featured ‘X’ series trim levels, Tata Motors has introduced new trim names, aligning with the popular Punch model. These include Smart, Smart+, Smart+ (S), Pure+, Pure+ (S), Creative, Creative+, Creative+ (S), Fearless, Fearless (S), and Fearless+ (S). The ‘+’ denotes optional packages bundled with additional features, while ‘(S)’ signifies trims equipped with a sunroof.

Expected Pricing and Competitors

Tata Motors is set to announce the pricing for the Nexon facelift on September 14, with expectations that it will be competitively priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to 15 lakh (ex-showroom). This positions it as a strong contender in the competitive sub 4m SUV segment, where it will compete with other popular models.