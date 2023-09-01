Tata Car Sales Decline YoY And MoM In August 2023

Tata Motors domestic sales saw flat growth in August 2023 at 76,261 units as compared to 76,479 units sold in August 2022

Tata Motors Limited has released its sales data for the month of August 2023. The company reported a total of 78,010 units sold across its various vehicle categories, marking a slight decrease compared to the same period last year. This includes their sales of passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles.

Tata Car Sales Decline – Aug 2023

In the passenger vehicle segment that has the likes of Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, Safari along with their EVs, sales dipped to 45,513 units in August 2023, down 3.5 percent from 47,166 units sold in August 2022.

However, it was exports that surged 127 percent to 420 units in the past month, up from 185 units exported in August 2022. Total PV sales that also included the company’s electric vehicle lineup fell by 3 percent to 45,933 units in the past month from 47,351 units sold in August 2022.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Sales August 2023

In the commercial vehicle segment, Tata Motors saw its HCV truck sales improve to 9,000 units in August 2023 which was a 14.4 percent YoY growth over 7,865 units sold in August 2022. ILMCV trucks sales also grew to 5,207 units in August 2023 as compared to 4,968 units in August 2022, thus relating to a rise of 4.8 percent YoY.

There were also passenger carriers in the CV segment that saw a 29.9 percent YoY growth to 2,986 units in August 2023 from 2,299 units sold in August 2022 while sales of SCV cargo and pickup dipped 4.4 percent from 29,313 units sold in August 2022 to 13,555 units in the past month.

This took total CV domestic sales up 4.9 percent to 30,748 units from 29,313 units sold in August 2022 while CV exports fell by 39 percent to 1,329 units in the past month from 2,179 units shipped in August 2022. Total CV sales (domestic + exports) saw a growth of 1.9 percent YoY to 32,077 units in August 2023 from 31,492 units sold in August 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

In the domestic market, Tata Motors recorded a total of 76,261 units sold in August 2023, which is marginally lower than the 76,479 units sold in August 2022, showing a negligible YoY change of 0%. It’s important to note that these sales figures encompass the performance of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

Tata Motors made significant strides in the Electric Vehicles (EV) segment. The combined sales of EVs, including both Imported (IB) and Domestic, reached 6,236 units in August 2023, marking a substantial 54.9% YoY growth. Despite the challenges posed by market dynamics, Tata Motors remains a prominent player in the Indian automotive industry. The company’s focus on electric mobility continues to bear fruit, contributing to its overall performance in a rapidly evolving automotive landscape.