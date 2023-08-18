2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Front Spied Undisguised – New Look

2023 Tata Nexon facelift is expected to be launched in the coming weeks – It will get new petrol engine

Tata Nexon facelift has been doing the test rounds in the recent past, albeit under camouflage. This sub-compact SUV, that has scaled the sales charts in its segment, is getting ready to come in with a host of feature updates – both on the outside as well as outside.

Ahead of its launch, the new Tata Nexon facelift has now been spied undisguised, giving us a first clear look at its front design. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Tushar for sharing these exclusive spy shots. These design updates along with a new petrol engine is likely to enhance its sales even further, giving it an even greater edge over its current rivals Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Spied Undisguised

Tata Nexon sub 4m SUV was first launched in 2017. It received a mid-life update in 2020 and now this best-seller, not only on the Tata Motors’ portfolio but across the sub-4 meter SUV crossover segment, gets ready for its next major refresh. Front design is heavily inspired by the Harrier EV that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

There is now a repositioned headlamp cluster on its front bumper, revised central air intake and a more prominent grille with a connected LED light bar positioned above it. New alloy wheels are also a part of the design updates.

On the inside there is a new steering wheel, 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a reworked digital dashboard. Buttons seem to have been completely removed from the dashboard. All controls are via touch sensitive console or touchscreen. Tata Motors could also introduce the Nexon facelift with ADAS safety features, thus making it the third model from the brand after top-of-the-line flagship SUVs the Harrier and Safari’s Red Dark Edition.

The ADAS suite on its flagship SUV model, would be similar to that seen on the Harrier and Safari. It could include features such as high beam assist, lane change alert, lane departure warning, door open alert, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision warning, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. It could also get a 360 degree camera.

Engine Specs

Tata Nexon Facelift could see some changes in its engine lineup. It will be powered by a new gen 1.2 liter turbo petrol engine offering 123 hp power and 225 Nm torque. Power and torque figures are boosted marginally. Current petrol engine of Nexon delivers 118 hp and 170 Nm torque.

Nexon will also be powered by a 1.5 liter diesel engine, same as the current Nexon. In addition to the manual and AMT transmission options, there will also be a new DCT gearbox with the petrol version. Feature updates will see the new Nexon priced at a premium over its current model that retails between Rs 8.00 lakh – 14.60 lakh ex-showroom). Its rivals in its segment will include Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, etc.