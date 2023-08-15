Tata Sales Breakup July 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Altroz, Tigor

Tata Motors witnessed positive growth in July 2023 particularly where its electric vehicle lineup was concerned

Tata Motors was the 3rd best-selling OEM in July 2023 with 47,630 unit sales during the month and a 13.5 percent market share. It was flat YoY sales as compared to 47,506 units sold in July 2023 while sales improved marginally by 1 percent MoM over 47,240 units sold in June 2023.

Tata Car Sales Breakup July 2023

Tata Motors had the Nexon at No. 1 on the sales list in July 2023, despite a YoY and MoM de-growth. Sales of the Nexon stood at 12,349 units, down 13 percent from 14,214 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales dipped by 11 percent from 13,827 units sold in June 2023. Tata Nexon lost its No. 1 position on the list of top selling sub-4 meter SUVs in July 2023 to the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and recently introduced Fronx.

Tata Punch sales grew 9 percent YoY and 9 percent MoM to 12,019 units. There were 11,007 units sold in July 2022 and 10,990 units sold in June 2023 respectively. It was followed by the Altroz which has seen a 38 percent YoY growth in sales. Sales stood at 7,817 units in July 2023, up from 5,678 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales also improved by 8 percent over 7,250 units sold in June 2023.

Tata Tigor, Harrier Safari Sales July 2023

Tata Tigor sales fell both on YoY and MoM basis by 51 percent and 20 percent respectively. Sales dipped to 2,684 units in the past month from 5,433 units sold in July 2022. There had also been 3,335 units sold in June 2023.

With Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts set for launch in October 2023, sales of both these models have decreased YoY but improved only marginally on a MoM basis. Harrier sales also fell on a YoY basis by 36 percent to 2,092 units in July 2023 from 3,254 units sold in July 2022. MoM sales improved by 3 percent over 2,040 units sold in June 2023. Safari also saw a YoY decline by 4 percent to 1,687 units last month from 1,761 units sold in July 2022 while MoM sales grew marginally by 1 percent over 1,663 units sold in June 2023.

Tata Motors’ car sales data for July 2023 indicates a mix of performances across its various models. While some models saw growth, others experienced declines in sales. The company’s emphasis on electric vehicles, as seen with the growth of the Tiago and Nexon EVs, aligns with the broader industry trend toward sustainable mobility. As market dynamics continue to evolve, Tata Motors’ ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements will likely play a significant role in shaping its future sales trajectory.

Recent launches – Upcoming launches

Tata Motors launched the Altroz CNG and now the Punch CNG has been introduced in India both of which come in with dual cylinder technology. The Punch CNG has claimed fuel efficiency of 26.99km/kg.

Tata Motors is a leader in the electric vehicle segment. It has models such as the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. They have announced plans to launch to launch 4 new EVs by early 2024. These are likely to be Punch EV, Harrier EV, Curvv EV and updated Nexon EV.